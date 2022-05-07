Baguio people want Domogan again

(As released) Baguio residents have one wish - "Give us back Atty. Mauricio Domogan!"



Former City Mayor Mauricio “Morris” Gamsao Domogan had ruled Baguio City for three terms from 1992, but the people he had led seemed to be not getting enough of him and they want him back to run anew for the same position. They simply love the guy for what he had done to the country’s summer capital.



The “most loved” mayor of Baguio City, Domogan will give in to the clamor of the people as he has been reportedly bombarded with grievances and criticisms against the incumbent mayor.

"All the people of Baguio know that I've been governing with a heart," the longest-serving local chief executive stressed.

The candidate is running for office under the Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats banner. He was responsible for supervising all programs, projects, services, and activities of the city government, enforcing all laws and ordinances related to governance and this time, he wants to govern with a heart -- maximizing the generation of resources and revenues and ensuring the delivery of basic services and the provision of adequate facilities.

Born under the zodiac sign Libra, Domogan’s mom gave birth to her son in Quirino, llocos Sur on Oct. 10, 1946.

Who would ever imagine that the boy from an impoverished family had endured the struggle of walking 2.5 kilometers for his elementary grades at the Patiacan Elementary School? In high school, Domogan had to work as a caddie while studying at the Lepanto High School. He was known to Lepanto Mines employees and workers because he was collecting their leftovers to feed their pigs. At times, he was into collecting cows’ manure to be sold as fertilizers for gardens of the rich people of Lepanto Mining. Eventually, he was also employed as a laborer of the company.

He finished his Bachelor of Arts course from the Baguio Tech, now known as University of Baguio. While his Bachelor of Laws was taken from the Baguio Colleges Foundation, now named University of the Cordilleras.

Domogan, a lawyer, had served for three terms as Baguio City mayor and was likewise elected for three terms as a member of the House of Representatives, representing the lone district of Baguio City.

In his present “battle,” he will bring with him his platforms of governance and advocacies to include vigorous recovery program for the COVID-19; to engage the economic and tourism sectors in crafting plans and programs that will trigger the vibrance of the local economy; as to health, he’ll give priority to prevention and invest in enhancing the effective and efficient health care response; review, update and re-strategize the city’s 10-year solid Waste Management Plan; for the infrastructure program, to aggressively pursue a holistic approach in implementing infrastructure projects; for the land acquisition and housing, Domogan says he will continue to work for the Conversion of the Townsite reservation into a miscellaneous reservation.

On the other hand, he will reconfigure existing programs and policies on traffic and transportation management. For the education and sports development, Domogan will strengthen initiatives to ensure the protection of health and safety of the students in the resumption of face-to-face classes while for the culture and arts, the lawyer said he will innovate existing approaches of the local government.

For the peace and order situation in the city, he will improve the implementation of peace and order initiatives ranging from anti-criminality, anti-terrorism, anti-illegal drugs among others.

Perhaps one of the most important advocacies, Domogan wants implemented is to bring back the accessibility in all the offices of the city hall and make sure that officials and employees will always be readily available to attend to the needs of the people.

When it comes to Domogan’s achievements, they are countless and among them are as: Most Outstanding Mayor of the Philippines for three years in a row; Hall of Fame Awardee as Most Outstanding Mayor of the Philippines, Congressional Hall of Fame Awardee, the highest award given to congressmen and he was one of the Ten Outstanding Congressmen of the Philippines and the list is endless.

Domogan was quick to say that he has accomplished a lot with the help of Baguio leaders and constituents through unity, teamwork, collaboration and cooperation.

If given the chance to be Baguio City’s chief executive anew, Domogan has nothing to prove as he is rich in experience and intelligence but vows to offer more this time.

