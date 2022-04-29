Cavite, Laguna commit to delivering over 1 million votes for Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — The governors of Cavite and Laguna have vowed to give presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. landslide victory in their respective vote-rich provinces in the May 9 elections.

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla and Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez made the commitment as they met Marcos in the BBM campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Thursday night, April 28.

“Based on our projections he (Marcos) will get 1.2 million votes sa Cavite. As per our latest survey dated April 24,” Remulla said.



The governor estimated that Marcos' rival candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo, will only get up to 400,000 votes in their province based on the same survey.



“Im 99% sure na ganun ang mangyayari,” Remulla said.



Hernandez, meanwhile, predicted that Marcos will get at least 60% of the Laguna voting population in the upcoming elections.



“In my calculations, BBM will get more or less 60% of the votes from Laguna. I have regular survey where he’s getting 57 to 61 percent,” he said.



Based on Commission on Elections (Comelec) records, Cavite is the second most vote-rich province in the country with over 2.3 million registered voters for this year’s elections, while Laguna is fourth with over 2 million voters.

Cebu retained the most vote-rich provinces with around 3.288 million registered voters. Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has also committed a landslide victory for Marcos in her province.

Cavite and Laguna belong to Region IV-A or Calabarzon, which is the most vote-rich region in the country with 9.193 million voters in the 2022 elections.



Aside from Remulla and Hernandez, also present at the meeting were Governors Melchor Diclas, of Benguet; Dale Corvera, Agusan del Norte; Albert Raymond Garcia, Bataan; Roberto Uy, Zamboanga del Norte; Zaldy Villa, Siquijor; Rhodora Cadiao, Antique; Damian Mercado, Southern Leyte; Roel Degamo, Negros Oriental and Dax Cua, of Quirino.



The other governors also assured Marcos of overwhelming victory as they vowed to protect his votes in their respective provinces.



Gov. Cadiao said Antique officials will also surprise Marcos in the upcoming elections.



“We will give him a surprise. Im sure he will be very happy after the elections. It’s a gift from Antiqueños. We are waiting for change and I think this is it,” Cadiao said.



Gov. Degamo of Negros Oriental, meanwhile, said: “I assure you that BBM will win in our province at a minimum of 59%. I’m confident that he will win."



Gov. Uy of Zamboanga del Norte denied reports that he is supporting the candidacy of Robredo after several photos surfaced that he was with the vice president.

“Don’t believe those pictures of us with priests that they keep on posting in the plaza because it’s election season. We’re 100% for BBM,” he said.



Gov. Mercado of Southern Leyte declared that his province is a “Marcos country” that even his political opponent is supporting Marcos.



“Southern Leyte is BBM country and we can assure of 90% of the votes for BBM, because BBM is also from Leyte. Even our opponents in the local election support BBM,” Mercado said.