^

Nation

Cavite, Laguna commit to delivering over 1 million votes for Marcos

Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
April 29, 2022 | 7:10pm
Cavite, Laguna commit to delivering over 1 million votes for Marcos
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. speaks to his supporters at a grand rally in Cagayan de Oro on Wednesday, April, 27, 2022.
Uniteam / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The governors of Cavite and Laguna have vowed to give presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. landslide victory in their respective vote-rich provinces in the May 9 elections.

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla and Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez made the commitment as they met Marcos in the BBM campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Thursday night, April 28.

“Based on our projections he (Marcos) will get 1.2 million votes sa Cavite. As per our latest survey dated April 24,” Remulla said.
 
The governor estimated that Marcos' rival candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo, will only get up to 400,000 votes in their province based on the same survey.
 
“Im 99% sure na ganun ang mangyayari,” Remulla said.
 
Hernandez, meanwhile, predicted that Marcos will get at least 60% of the Laguna voting population in the upcoming elections.
 
“In my calculations, BBM will get more or less 60% of the votes from Laguna. I have regular survey where he’s getting 57 to 61 percent,” he said.
 
Based on Commission on Elections (Comelec) records, Cavite is the second most vote-rich province in the country with over 2.3 million registered voters for this year’s elections, while Laguna is fourth with over 2 million voters.

Cebu retained the most vote-rich provinces with around 3.288 million registered voters. Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has also committed a landslide victory for Marcos in her province.

Cavite and Laguna belong to Region IV-A or Calabarzon, which is the most vote-rich region in the country with 9.193 million voters in the 2022 elections.
 
Aside from Remulla and Hernandez, also present at the meeting were Governors Melchor Diclas, of Benguet; Dale Corvera, Agusan del Norte; Albert Raymond Garcia, Bataan; Roberto Uy, Zamboanga del Norte; Zaldy Villa, Siquijor; Rhodora Cadiao, Antique; Damian Mercado, Southern Leyte; Roel Degamo, Negros Oriental and Dax Cua, of Quirino.
 
The other governors also assured Marcos of overwhelming victory as they vowed to protect his votes in their respective provinces.
 
Gov. Cadiao said Antique officials will also surprise Marcos in the upcoming elections.
 
“We will give him a surprise. Im sure he will be very happy after the elections. It’s a gift from Antiqueños. We are waiting for change and I think this is it,” Cadiao said.
 
Gov. Degamo of Negros Oriental, meanwhile, said: “I assure you that BBM will win in our province at a minimum of 59%. I’m confident that he will win."
 
Gov. Uy of Zamboanga del Norte denied reports that he is supporting the candidacy of Robredo after several photos surfaced that he was with the vice president.

“Don’t believe those pictures of us with priests that they keep on posting in the plaza because it’s election season. We’re 100% for BBM,” he said.
 
Gov. Mercado of Southern Leyte declared that his province is a “Marcos country” that even his political opponent is supporting Marcos.
 
“Southern Leyte is BBM country and we can assure of 90% of the votes for BBM, because BBM is also from Leyte. Even our opponents in the local election support BBM,” Mercado said.

BONGBONG MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Espinosa recants P8 million drug payoff to De Lima

Espinosa recants P8 million drug payoff to De Lima

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Self-confessed drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa yesterday retracted his testimony during Senate hearings in 2016, which implicated...
Nation
fbtw
New Clark airport terminal to open on May 2

New Clark airport terminal to open on May 2

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The new passenger terminal at the Clark International Airport will be opened for both domestic and international travelers...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB: Window hours for buses stay

LTFRB: Window hours for buses stay

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Government agencies overseeing transport regulations on Wednesday agreed to keep the window hour scheme for provincial buses,...
Nation
fbtw

BGC belongs to Taguig, SC rules

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed the decision of the Pasig Regional Trial Court that the disputed 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City, including some barangays in Makati, is within the territory of Taguig.
Nation
fbtw

37 Zamboanga peninsula barangays hit by flashfloods

By Roel Pareño | 20 hours ago
Heavy rains caused by a low-pressure area inundated 37 barangays in Zamboanga peninsula on Wednesday, the Office of Civil Defense regional office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Local toll regulator releases CCLEX rates

Local toll regulator releases CCLEX rates

4 hours ago
The Local Toll Regulatory Council approved the toll rates of the newly-inaugurated Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, the third...
Nation
fbtw
Camarines Norte lawmaker Panotes dies at 76

Camarines Norte lawmaker Panotes dies at 76

4 hours ago
Her daughter remembered the Camarines Norte lawmaker as “a loving mother, a loving wife, a loving grandma and a good...
Nation
fbtw
4 dead, 24 rescued in Bohol bridge collapse

4 dead, 24 rescued in Bohol bridge collapse

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Four persons, including a foreign tourist, were killed and 24 others were rescued after Clarin Bridge in Loay town in Bohol...
Nation
fbtw
Makati vows to protect &lsquo;geographical integrity&rsquo;

Makati vows to protect ‘geographical integrity’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The city government of Makati yesterday vowed to protect its “geographical integrity” after the Supreme Court...
Nation
fbtw
2 dead, 3 hurt in Las Pi&ntilde;as fire

2 dead, 3 hurt in Las Piñas fire

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Two persons died when a fire of unknown origin struck a house in Las Piñas City early yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with