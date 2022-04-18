Group seeks inclusion of La Union as Comelec 'area of concern'

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A citizens' group in the Ilocos region is urging the Commission on Elections to include La Union province as an "area of concern" and increase security there to ensure peaceful elections.

The group Crusaders for Peace asked the poll body and the police to deploy more security personnel in La Union in the run-up to the May 9 national and local elections while citing the history of political violence and recent reports of alleged armed men in the province.

Related Stories La Union governor seeks mayoral post

"We ask Comelec and the [Philippine National Police] to declare La Union among the areas of concern to prevent further loss of lives, violence and intimidation during the election and campaign period," the group said.

Comelec has adopted a list of color-coded areas of concern based on the recommendation of the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, although the poll body is still validating the areas included.

An area will be tagged green if it has no security concerns; yellow for "area of concern"; orange for "area of immediate concern"; and red for "area of grave concern".

Areas of concern will be placed under Comelec control, with the support of the police and military.

The PNP earlier submitted a list of around 100 municipalities and 14 cities to be placed under the red category for the May 9 elections though the list was not yet discosed.

Crusaders for Peace added that placing La Union under Comelec control will help avert political violence that gripped the province in 2018. Most of the 2018 political killings remain unresolved to this day, the group said.

Perpetrators of the 2018 killing former Rep. Franny Eriguel have yet to be caught.

Eriguel and his two companions were attacked by armed assailants in May 2018 during a political rally for village officers in Barangay Capas in Agoo town. Eriguel sustained eight gunshot wounds to the head, chest, arm and leg.

A string of high-profile killings in La Union followed with Sudipen Mayor Alexander Buquing being killed along with his security escort in October 2018, and Balaoan Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion that November. Concepcion's daughter, Mayor Aleli Concepcion, was also wounded in the same incident.

"To avoid more violence as the election approaches, we hope that government security forces will be deployed in La Union to protect lives and ensure the conduct of peaceful elections," Crusaders for Peace said.