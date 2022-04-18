^

Nation

Group seeks inclusion of La Union as Comelec 'area of concern'

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 3:07pm
Group seeks inclusion of La Union as Comelec 'area of concern'
This file photo shows the beach in San Juan, La Union.
Philstar.com

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A citizens' group in the Ilocos region is urging the Commission on Elections to include La Union province as an "area of concern" and increase security there to ensure peaceful elections.

The group Crusaders for Peace asked the poll body and the police to deploy more security personnel in La Union in the run-up to the May 9 national and local elections while citing the history of political violence and recent reports of alleged armed men in the province.

"We ask Comelec and the [Philippine National Police] to declare La Union among the areas of concern to prevent further loss of lives, violence and intimidation during the election and campaign period," the group said. 

Comelec has adopted a list of color-coded areas of concern based on the recommendation of the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, although the poll body is still validating the areas included.

An area will be tagged green if it has no security concerns; yellow for "area of concern"; orange for "area of immediate concern"; and red for "area of grave concern".

Areas of concern will be placed under Comelec control, with the support of the police and military.

The PNP earlier submitted a list of around 100 municipalities and 14 cities to be placed under the red category for the May 9 elections though the list was not yet discosed.

Crusaders for Peace added that placing La Union under Comelec control will help avert political violence that gripped the province in 2018. Most of the 2018 political killings remain unresolved to this day, the group said.

Perpetrators of the 2018 killing former Rep. Franny Eriguel have yet to be caught.  

Eriguel and his two companions were attacked by armed assailants in May 2018 during a political rally for village officers in Barangay Capas in Agoo town.  Eriguel sustained eight gunshot wounds to the head, chest, arm and leg.

A string of high-profile killings in La Union followed with Sudipen Mayor Alexander Buquing being killed along with his security escort in October 2018, and Balaoan Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion that November. Concepcion's daughter, Mayor Aleli Concepcion, was also wounded in the same incident.

"To avoid more violence as the election approaches, we hope that government security forces will be deployed in La Union to protect lives and ensure the conduct of peaceful elections," Crusaders for Peace said.

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

LA UNION

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Cops foil bank robbery in Laguna

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
Police officers thwarted an attempt by suspected members of a robbery group to rob a bank in Bay town in this province on Friday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-cop in 4 Army intel agents’ slay nabbed

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
A dismissed police officer wanted for the murder of four military intelligence agents in Jolo, Sulu in 2020 has been arrested, the Philippine National Police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

IED found on road leading to Sulu’s tourist site

By Roel PareÃ±o | 16 hours ago
Army soldiers foiled an alleged attempt by Abu Sayyaf bandits to stage bomb attacks following the recovery of an improvised explosive device along a road leading to a tourist site in Indanan, Sulu on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Philippines to host global tourism conference this week

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The Department of Tourism will host the 21st World Travel and Tourism Council Summit from April 20 to 22.
Nation
fbtw

Red tide warning up in Pangasinan

By Eva Visperas | 16 hours ago
The public has been advised to refrain from consuming all types of shellfish harvested from the coastal waters of Bolinao in Pangasinan due to the presence of algae that produces the red tide toxin.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Group seeks inclusion of La Union as Comelec 'area of concern'

Group seeks inclusion of La Union as Comelec 'area of concern'

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
A citizens' group in the Ilocos region is urging the Commission on Elections to include La Union province as an "area of concern"...
Nation
fbtw

1 dies as vessel catches fire off Cebu

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
An officer died while three crewmembers were injured when a cargo ship caught fire in the waters off Talisay City in Cebu yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Man drowns in Nueva Ecija river

By Bebot Sison Jr. | 16 hours ago
A man drowned during a family excursion in a river in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
5,599 cops axed since 2016 over grave offenses

5,599 cops axed since 2016 over grave offenses

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A total of 5,599 police officers were dismissed from the service under the Duterte administration for grave offenses, including...
Nation
fbtw
Daily COVID-19 tally drops to 14 in Quezon City

Daily COVID-19 tally drops to 14 in Quezon City

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quezon City has dropped to less than 15 per day over the past week.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with