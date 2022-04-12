^

Garcia-led One Cebu party backing Marcos for president

April 12, 2022 | 11:52am
Garcia-led One Cebu party backing Marcos for president
MANILA, Philippines — One Cebu Party, an affiliate of administration PDP-Laban party, is endorsing presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the May elections, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia announced.

In a statement to media and first reported by Rappler, Garcia, who is party president, said the decision to endorse Marcos "follows weeks of extensive consultations and discussions with provincial, municipal and barangay leaders" across the province.

With 3,288,778 registered voters, Cebu is the most vote-rich province in the Philippines.

Garcia said in her announcement that "ultimately, the interests of the Cebuanos are best served if we unite behind the leadership of BBM as president and, as we have earlier announced, Mayor Sara Duterte as vice president."

The party will give its formal endorsement at a One Cebu General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.

