^

Nation

MMDA's two-day number coding scheme could start in May

Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 11:00am
MMDA's two-day number coding scheme could start in May
(July 5, 2021) Back to normal traffic along Edsa in Santolan Quezon City while Metro Manila on General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restriction.
STAR / Boy Santos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority has formally proposed a number-coding scheme that will ban cars from Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue two days a week depending on the last digit of their license plate number to the policy-making Metro Manila Council, it said late Monday night.

The MMDA at a separate meeting in end-March proposed three traffic volume reduction schemes for its Unified Volume Reduction Program, including a 40-percent reduction that would involve two coding days for each car.

At President Rodrigo Duterte's Talk to the People late Monday night, MMDA Chairman Romando Artes confirmed that the agency was moving forward with the 40-percent plan, which was awaiting the approval of the Metro Manila Council. 

If approved by the 17 local chief executives of the National Capital Region, the scheme could be effective by May 1, 2022. 

Under the scheme, plate numbers ending in the following numbers must stay off EDSA from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:

  • 1, 2: Monday, Wednesday 
  • 3, 4: Monday, Thursday 
  • 5, 6: Tuesday, Thursday 
  • 7, 8: Tuesday, Friday
  • 9, 0: Wednesday, Friday 

The scheme only applies to private vehicles, Artes said, while taxis, Transport Network Vehicle Service, public utility jeepneys, buses and the like are excluded. 

Artes said that the scheme could reduce up to 1,174 private cars on the northbound side of EDSA, ensuring a "light to moderate flow" of vehicles.

Citing MMDA data, Artes said that 300,000 vehicles were sold last year. He said 60 to 70 percent of those cars go in and out of Metro Manila on a daily basis. 

READ: MMDA suspends number coding from Holy Tuesday to Good Friday

In a 2018 study, the Japan International Cooperation Agency said that traffic costs the Philippines P3.5 billion in "lost opportunities" daily. The amount is expected to triple in number by the year 2030.

The MMDA chief also previously said that constructing safe walkways and bicycle lanes for commuters could also incentivize walking or cycling to work, which could reduce vehicular traffic. He did not mention this proposal again at last night's meeting.

He added that the MMDA would be meeting with the Civil Service Commission after Holy Week to discuss his proposal about the adoption of a 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. workday and a four-day workweek schedule for government employees to ease traffic. — Franco Luna 

METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Leni ally switches to BBM

Another Leni ally switches to BBM

By Edu Punay | 2 days ago
Another former ally of Vice President Leni Robredo has switched sides and now supports presidential frontrunner Ferdinand...
Nation
fbtw
5 cops face raps for kidnap of cockfight player

5 cops face raps for kidnap of cockfight player

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group yesterday filed criminal charges against five police officers tagged in the...
Nation
fbtw

Cop held for assaulting barangay captain

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A police officer was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly beating up a barangay chairman in Cubao, Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
Probe vote buying in Romblon, Comelec urged

Probe vote buying in Romblon, Comelec urged

11 hours ago
Opposition candidates in Romblon have urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to investigate alleged vote buying incidents...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA urged to study economic impact of proposed number coding schemes

MMDA urged to study economic impact of proposed number coding schemes

17 hours ago
The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) should review if its proposed number coding scheme, which bans certain cars...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Garcia's One Cebu party backing Marcos for president

Garcia's One Cebu party backing Marcos for president

3 minutes ago
With 3,288,778 registered voters, Cebu is the most vote-rich province in the Philippines.
Nation
fbtw
Fire breaks out at SC Centennial Building; release of Bar results unaffected

Fire breaks out at SC Centennial Building; release of Bar results unaffected

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
A fire broke out at the Supreme Court Centennial building early Tuesday morning, the day the release of the 2020/21 Bar exams...
Nation
fbtw
Supreme Court orders: Drop graft case vs Mike Arroyo

Supreme Court orders: Drop graft case vs Mike Arroyo

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ordered the Sandiganbayan to drop the complaint for graft filed against former first gentleman Jose...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO on alert for Lent

NCRPO on alert for Lent

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office has imposed a no-day-off policy to ensure that NCRPO personnel are available to...
Nation
fbtw
No number coding from April 12 to 15

No number coding from April 12 to 15

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced yesterday the suspension of the number coding scheme during Holy...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with