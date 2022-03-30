12 Makati schools resume face-to-face classes

Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve public schools in Makati City resumed face-to-face classes yesterday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city government.

Those that resumed on-site classes were Maximo Estrella Elementary School, Jose Magsaysay Elementary School, San Isidro National High School, Guadalupe Viejo Elementary School, West Rembo Elementary School, Makati High School, Gen. Pio del Pilar National High School, F. Benitez Elementary School III, Fort Bonifacio High School, Hen. Pio del Pilar Elementary Main, Pitogo High School and Comembo Elementary School, according to Mayor Abby Binay.

The city government was able to provide school gear and supplies to over 87,000 public school students from pre-school to senior high school, including special education pupils, she said.

Binay said the new public school uniforms were inspired by Japanese schoolchildren’s uniforms, known for their simple lines and comfort.

The mayor also said that the city government has provided firm-sided Randoseru backpacks to 13,100 students in Grades 1 and 4.

She described the backpacks as “commonly used by elementary school children in Japan. The bags are designed to last for at least three school years.”

Binay said the city government also equipped schools with temperature scanners, alcohol dispensers, foot baths, UV lights and air purifiers as part of public health and safety protocols.