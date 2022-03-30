^

QCPD: Keith Martin died of heart attack

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 30, 2022 | 12:00am
American singer-songwriter Keith Martin.
Keith Martin via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — American R&B singer and songwriter Keith Eric Martin, who was found dead at his condominium unit in Quezon City last Friday, died of a heart attack, police said yesterday.

Brig. Gen. Remus Medina, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, said Martin’s cause of death is myocardial infarction caused by atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, based on the singer’s death certificate.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased for their loss. I also want to thank the people who immediately reported the matter upon discovery,” Medina said in a statement.

Medina said the United States embassy in Manila had been informed of Martin’s death. The singer’s sister gave permission to his former partner, Diana Dayao, to represent their family.

Martin, who is best known for his romantic songs such as “Because of You,” was found dead in his condominium unit in Barangay Bagumbayan on March 25.

A resident notified the building’s property manager about a foul smell that they traced to Martin’s unit.

