Belmonte files cyber libel raps vs Defensor over 'libelous, malicious' social media posts

Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 11:48am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte as seen in a Nov. 7, 2021 photo.
QC Government / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has filed cyber libel complaints against Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusuguan party-list) over social media posts that she said are "libelous, malicious, false and fraudulent."

Re-electionist Belmonte is suing Defensor, who is running against her as mayor of the city, over two social media posts.

"One of the posts claimed that Belmonte organized a ‘Baklas army’ that removed Defensor’s campaign materials. In the same post, he labeled the lady mayor as ‘mapanghati, mapanira, kasuka-suka, at kapit-tuko sa kapangyarihan’ (divisive, slanderous, sickening and power hungry," the statement from the Quezon City Public Affairs Office read.

In a separate post, Defensor claimed that a Quezon City Hall employee was set to file plunder raps against Belmonte before the Office of the Ombudsman over an alleged “overpriced ayuda” — a remark that they said was also repeated offline.

Belmonte said: "Sometime in early February, however, I was informed by a concerned citizen that his [Defensor’s] posts were already libelous. When I finally read them, I confirmed that these were no longer acceptable nor tolerable, and legal lines were crossed."

The QC mayor said she is aware that public officials must be open to criticism but she asserted that she has to stand for her rights, "if I am to stand for the rights of our people."

More raps eyed

Lawyer Niño Casimiro, QC legal officer, was also quoted in the same statement as saying that all elements of cyber libel are present in the case.

"While being disrespectful and ungentlemanly is not necessarily a crime, a sitting Congressman should know that there is a law punishing such behavior when it goes too far," Casimiro added.

He also said they also found a "host" of other Facebook pages under one group that has links to Defensor and his co-respondents in the case, May Guia Padilla, Paulo Bayarcal and Oliver Macatangay.

"So far, we have identified 102 posts which may be counted as unique and individual cases, and we are not stopping there," Casimiro added.

Last November 2021, Belmonte and Defensor exchanged heated words over the latter’s request to use an activity center at the Quezon Memorial Circle for a campaign caravan. — Kristine Joy Patag

