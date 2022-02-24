

















































 
























Nation
 
PNP chief orders probe into cops behind robbery-slay in Cebu
 


Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 11:14am





 
PNP chief orders probe into cops behind robbery-slay in Cebu
Satellite image shows Brgy. Panadtaran in San Fernando, Cebu. 
Google Maps
 


MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police on Thursday ordered the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas to investigate cops linked in the robbery-slay case of the Barangui-an couple in barangay Panadtaran, San Fernando town, Southern Cebu on February 13.


“Criminal charges were already filed against the police officers...we don’t have a habit of protecting scalawags in the organization. They will have their day in court,” Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement sent to reporters Thursday.



"Meanwhile, our Internal Service Affairs will also conduct an investigation for the active police personnel."


What happened: The victims were identified as Ma. Louela Barangui-an, a village councilor, and her husband Pedro. The barangay official was a candidate for town councilor in the May 2022 elections.


In its statement, the PNP said that the suspects entered the victims' house and shot them. The two succumbed to their gunshot wounds and passed away.


Police Brig. Gen. Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO7 Director identified the four active PNP personnel as Staff Sergeants Rene Catamora, Junrey Ypil, Junrey Batobalonos, and Master Sgt. Alvin Enad, while the ex-police as former Staff Sgt. Esmeraldo Quillosa.


Out of the five suspects, four of them surrendered to various police units in Cebu: 


    

  • Catamora surrendered to the PRO 7 headquarters in Cebu City on February 18. He turned over a Blue Nissan Navara which he said was used as a getaway vehicle.
    • 

  • Ypil turned himself in to the Cebu Police Provincial Office.
    • 

  • Batobalonos surrendered to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.
    • 

  • Former Staff Sgt. Esmeraldo Quillosa also surrendered to the San Fernando Police Station.
    • 



'Not all cops': Vega confirmed that charges for Robbery with Double Homicide were filed against the four suspects before the Office of the Prosecutor.


Carlos said that "this case should not create a sweeping generalization of the entire organization."


“The PNP maintains a high standard of integrity as a law enforcer. We respond on allegations against rogue cops, and we recognize the good deeds and achievements of our personnel. We ask the public to sustain the confidence that you have built for your police officers.” — Franco Luna


 










 









