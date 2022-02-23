QC government probes into drunk cop who shot 22-year-old student

Screengrab shows alleged CCTV footage of 22-year-old Adrianne Dominique Cruz Castor getting shot by Police Cpl. Reymark Rigor of the Quezon City Police District on February 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has launched a probe following a complaint filed by a 22-year-old student who was shot by a member of the Quezon City Police District on the evening of February 8.

The student, 22-year-old Adrianne Dominique Cruz Castor, also lodged a complaint over what he said was an alleged attempt to cover up the incident by investigating officers who were also from the QCPD.

What happened: Castor said he was on his way home aboard a Grab vehicle along Scout Rallos Extension when he noticed a motorcycle rider, who turned out to be Police Cpl. Reymark Rigor, driving in a “drunken manner.”

Both the student and the Grab driver watched as the motorcycle rider fell down from his vehicle.

Footage from CCTV and the Grab driver's dashcam acquired by Philstar.com show the police officer picking up his firearm from the pavement and then pointing it at the civilians.

After the Grab driver backed up the car, Castor alighted from the vehicle and asked the drivers of other cars to back up as well, informing them that a motorcycle rider pointed a gun at them.

(Trigger warning: violence)



WATCH: CCTV and dashcam footage obtained by https://t.co/8CrlUvKDLM show an intoxicated Police Cpl. Reymark Rigor of the Quezon City Police District shooting 22-year-old student AD Castor on Feb. 8. Story soon @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/rWlS4WwfSA — Franco Luna (@francoIuna) February 22, 2022

It was then that Rigor shot Castor, who was brought to a nearby hospital afterward.

"It was apparent that he was drunk while driving. As I was talking to one of the drivers from the cars behind us, I got shot before I even realized it. I only found out when the driver of the car told me to run because I got shot," his affidavit, a copy of which was sent to Philstar.com reads.

Lawyer Rafael Calinisan, executive officer of the QC People's Law Enforcement Board, told Philstar.com in an online exchange that Rigor used his service weapon, a Taurus 9mm pistol, to fire at the student and the bystanders.

Cover-up?: The QC PLEB said that investigation after the incident revealed that Rigor was drunk after he attended the birthday celebration of his superior officer in that area.

Castor also lodged a complaint against Police SSgt. Bryan Busto and Police Cpl. Jaycee Tordil, accusing them of downplaying his injury as “daplis” before he underwent surgery.

He claimed that in the ensuing report and investigation, the two policemen left the hospital without gathering information from the doctors.

According to the PLEB, Busto and Tordil categorized the incident as “physical injuries” instead of frustrated murder.

Calinisan said that the student was "visibly bothered by his injuries [and] still bleeding from his wounds when he proceeded" to his office to file the complaint over a week later.

"If indeed there is a cover-up as the victim ... alleges, then this would fall under Grave Misconduct," he said in a text message.

"Should there really be a 'cover-up,' this is despicable and should not be tolerated. Every citizen has the right to feel safe and secure in their homes and communities. This is a reminder that it is the policemen’s sworn duty to serve and protect the ordinary Filipino."

LGU investigating: Calinisan said that "the PLEB commits to hear and decide this case the soonest, in less than 60 days. This case is summary in nature, and we assure the public that justice will be served."

For “grave offenses”, the penalty that can be handed down to erring police officers could be sixty days to six months suspension in the minimum, one rank demotion, or even dismissal from the service. This depends on the aggravating or mitigating circumstances that would be alleged and proven during the hearings.

"While I acknowledge that the QCPD is our partner in maintaining law and order, it must be clear that I have no tolerance for rotten policemen in Quezon City. I am ordering Atty. Calinisan of the PLEB to act on this matter with absolute dispatch," Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

"Our quick and resolute action is the only way we can alleviate the anguish of Mr. Castor and his family, and reassure the general public that Quezon City is a safe place to be in, where no police abuses are allowed," she added.

Under the rules, Calinisan pointed out that the PLEB can issue a preventive suspension order against the policemen involved due to the gravity of the charges hurled against them.

Aside from the PNP-Internal Affairs Service and National Police Commission, Calinisan reminded the public that ordinary citizens may opt to file cases against erring policemen with the PLEB.

What happens now?: On February 11, frustrated murder and violation of the Omnibus Election Code charges were filed against Rigor. He posted a P200,000 bail.

The Quezon City Police District said that Rigor was immediately placed under arrest, his service firearm confiscated and subjected to custodial investigation. His drug test yielded a negative result.

A ballistic examination report by the Forensic Unit found that the recovered slug from the victim matched the issued firearm of Rigor.

The QCPD District Internal Affairs Service also filed an administrative case of grave misconduct against him. The QCPD leadership also visited the family of the victim to update them on the case and provided financial assistance.