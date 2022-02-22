

















































 

























Tarlac lawmaker Charlie Cojuangco dies
 


Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
February 22, 2022 | 10:40am





 
Tarlac lawmaker Charlie Cojuangco dies
Official photo of Rep. Carlos "Charlie" Cojuangco
House of Representatives / Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Carlos “Charlie” Cojuangco (Tarlac), 58, has died, his wife China Jocson announced Tuesday.


“It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform you that my husband, Claudia and Jaime's father, Carlos “Charlie” Cojuangco, has passed away,” Jocson said on her Facebook account.


She said that details of Cojuangco’s wake and interment will follow.


“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time,” she added.


Jocson did not disclose the cause of Cojuangco’s death, but Bilyonaryo reported in October that he was rushed to a hospital after suffering an aneurysm while racing at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.


Among the bills he authored are economic stimulus proposals for the country to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.


Prior to becoming Tarlac representative, Cojuangco had represented in Congress the province of Negros Occidental, the hometown of his mother, Gretchen.


Cojuangco was the youngest son of tycoon Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco Jr., who was also a crony of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.


Charlie is survived by Jocson and his children, Claudia and Jaime.


 










 









