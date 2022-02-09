BFAR: Red tide alerts remain in Bohol, Masbate, other areas

Red tide alerts remain for coastal waters and bay areas in Bohol, Masbate, Bataan, Zamboanga Del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur, according to the fisheries department.

MANILA, Philippines — Shellfish and alamang gathered from parts of Bohol, Masbate, Bataan, Zamboanga Del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur are still not safe for human consumption as they remain positive for red tide, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

In a bulletin released earlier this week, BFAR said samples of shellfish collected from the six areas tested positive for paralytic shell poison that was "beyond the regulatory limit."

It cautioned fisherfolk and consumers against harvesting, selling, buying and eating shellfish caught specifically from the following areas:

Coastal waters of Bataan (Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay and Samal)

Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

Coastal waters of Milagros in Masbate

Litalit Bay, San Benito in Surigao del Norte

Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

"All types of shellfish and...alamang gathered from [these] areas are not safe for human consumption. Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking," BFAR said.

The agency also reported that four places are now free from the toxic red tide. These include Biliran Islands, Leyte, Samar and Eastern Samar.

Red tides refer to toxic algal blooms seen along marine coasts. Those who consume seafood contaminated with red tide may experience paralytic shellfish poisoning which, in turn, affects the nervous system.