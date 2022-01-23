

















































 
























Nation
 
PNP revs up campaign vs corrupt cops
  


Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Internal Affairs Service (IAS) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its campaign against corrupt police officers.


PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said on Friday the IAS will focus on the speedy and impartial disposition of administrative cases against police personnel accused of graft and corrupt practices.


Together with the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, Carlos said immediate administrative proceedings will be conducted by the IAS to determine the administrative liability of police officers arrested during law enforcement operations.


“We continue to devise ways to better improve the system and to ensure that we remain committed to our mantra of serving and protecting the public with integrity,” he said in a statement.


At least 20,000 police officers have received sanctions since July 2016 for various infractions. Of the number, at least 5,513 were dismissed from the service for grave offenses.


The PNP will also establish an IAS desk so that stakeholders have an avenue to voice out their concerns and grievances as well as give recognition for the good deeds of any personnel or unit.


It shall also serve as the centralized repository of all information pertaining to the PNP and its personnel.


Data gathered shall be used to create an intervention to address issues and concerns, Carlos said.


 










 









