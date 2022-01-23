2 held for gunrunning in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — Two men were arrested for alleged gunrunning in Makati City on Friday.

Edmundo Pequena, 53, and Rany Calatcat, 47, were apprehended by agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in an entrapment operation in Barangay Pitogo at around 7:15 p.m., CIDG National Capital Region field office chief Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said.

Quoting a police report, Silvio said the suspects belong to a criminal group operating in southern Metro Manila.

The two allegedly sold a .38 caliber handgun to a policeman posing as a buyer.

Police also confiscated a 12-gauge shotgun, six bullets, three sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu and drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

Records show Pequene and Calatcat were previously arrested for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The suspects are being held on charges of gunrunning, possession of prohibited narcotics and violating the election-related gun ban.