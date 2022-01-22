

















































 
























Go aids Metro Manila fire victims
 


The Philippine Star
January 22, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The office of Sen. Bong Go has organized another series of distribution activities in Parañaque, Pasig and Taguig on Tuesday for families whose homes were damaged by recent fires.


His staff distributed cash assistance, grocery packs, meals and masks to 91 families at the respective barangay halls of Barangays San Isidro in Parañaque, South Daang Hari in Taguig and Oranbo in Pasig.


Go’s office also distributed assistance to fire victims in Quezon City and Caloocan on the same day.


The team also gave away computer tablets, new pairs of shoes and bicycles to select individuals.


The activities were held in batches and in strict compliance with mandated safety and health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


Representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development provided separate financial assistance to the affected families through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.


The National Housing Authority assessed the needs of the fire victims and provided them housing assistance. The Department of Trade and Industry conducted assessments for potential recipients of its livelihood support.


 











 









