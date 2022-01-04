

















































 
























Nation
 
Makati City opens booster shot vaccination to non-residents
 


Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 11:34am





 
Makati City opens booster shot vaccination to non-residents
This photo release shows vaccination at the Makati Coliseum on January 4, 2022.
My Makati Facebook page
 


MANILA, Philippines — Makati City is offering booster jabs for non-residents who received their primary vaccines from a different local government unit or facility, Mayor Abby Binay said Tuesday.


In an interview with ANC’s "Headstart", Binay said non-residents can walk in different vaccination sites in Makati City and get their booster shot against COVID-19.



"You just have to register first in the portal since we don’t have your record. Register online first after that you can walk in. Or if you didn’t register online you will have to register on-site," she said.


Binay also said their Facebook page updates its capacity tracker that would show how many people are lined up per vaccination site. This should guide those who intend to get their booster jab on where they should go.


The tracker shows capacities of seven vaccination sites in the city.


The Makati mayor also assured that the city has enough vaccine supply. "Now, there’s an overflow in supply of vaccines," she said.


"We had a huge amount of Moderna [vaccines] arrive. We reserve Pfizer for our 8-12 [years old], so the issue of supply is no longer an excuse," she added.


Binay said that as of January 4, the city logged 311 active cases.


"Most are under home quarantine. Out of 311, 284 are under home quarantine; 13 are hospitalized; 14 are under our quarantine facility," she added.


The country is experiencing a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 infections, prompting the government to revert Metro Manila and three nearby provinces to stricter protocols under Alert Level 3.


The Philippines has so far administered 109,309,588 doses, fully vaccinating 50.159 million Filipinos. The government has also given 1,968,913 booster jabs.


On January 3, health authorities confirmed 4,084 new infections, pushing the national caseload to 2,855,819. Of these, 24,992 are tagged active cases. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









