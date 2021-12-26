PNP: Three military men sought for Christmas shooting in Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has coordinated with the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the proper disposition over an alleged Christmas Day shooting incident involving three military commissioned officers in Taguig City that wounded six persons, it said Sunday.

In a statement, the PNP cited initial investigations which found that the suspects were having a small Christmas celebration in Brgy. Pinagsama when they were allegedly pelted with stones by a group of men "prompting them to shoot at the group with an M16 rifle."

The three were identified as Army Captain Nheiljay Maguddayao Garcia, 31; Probationary 2LT Felomino Maguddayao Garcia, 30; and 1LT Minalyn Awat Ladyong, 29. They were arrested by responding personnel of Taguig City Police Station and were subjected to standard investigation procedures.

Wounded in the shooting were Edsel Hecita Polo, 28; JD Umbaro Navales, 24; John Carl Marca Sabino,18; and three unnamed minors aged 17, 16, and 14. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

“The PNP immediately informed the AFP regarding the incident so proper course of action can be taken by our counterparts in the military,” Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, PNP chief, said in the statement.

Carlos assured an impartial investigation of the case based on testimonies of both sides to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.