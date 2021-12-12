LPA develops into tropical depression, may enter PAR Tuesday

This Dec. 12, 2021 satellite image shows a tropical depression east of Mindanao, which is forecast to enter Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a tropical depression and may enter the country in a few days.

State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said the tropical depression will move generally west northwestward in the next three days and may enter PAR on Tuesday.

The weather disturbance will be called "Odette" once it enters PAR.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the tropical depression was located southeast of Palau or 2,095 km east of Mindanao.

It packs winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 55 kph.

"The tropical depression is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category within the next 24 hours," PAGASA said.

The weather bureau warned that the tropical depression may further intensify into typhoon category by Tuesday evening or Wednesday early morning.

It is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Visayas-Caraga area by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

"The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted for this tropical cyclone is TCWS #4," it added. — Patricia Lourdes Viray