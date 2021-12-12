
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
LPA develops into tropical depression, may enter PAR Tuesday
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 12, 2021 | 12:22pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
LPA develops into tropical depression, may enter PAR Tuesday
This Dec. 12, 2021 satellite image shows a tropical depression east of Mindanao, which is forecast to enter Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday.
JMA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a tropical depression and may enter the country in a few days.



State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said the tropical depression will move generally west northwestward in the next three days and may enter PAR on Tuesday.



The weather disturbance will be called "Odette" once it enters PAR.



At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the tropical depression was located southeast of Palau or 2,095 km east of Mindanao.



It packs winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 55 kph.



"The tropical depression is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category within the next 24 hours," PAGASA said.



The weather bureau warned that the tropical depression may further intensify into typhoon category by Tuesday evening or Wednesday early morning.



It is forecast to make landfall over Eastern Visayas-Caraga area by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.



"The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted for this tropical cyclone is TCWS #4," it added. — Patricia Lourdes Viray


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOW PRESSURE AREA
                                                      PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
                                                      TROPICAL DEPRESSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Laguna bettor bags P83.75-million Mega Lotto jackpot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Laguna bettor bags P83.75-million Mega Lotto jackpot


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
An unnamed bettor will be claiming P83.75-million Mega Lotto 6/25 jackpot, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No patients in Manila&rsquo;s quarantine facilities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No patients in Manila’s quarantine facilities


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are no more COVID-19 patients in Manila’s quarantine facilities as of Friday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go vows to continue helping Pinoys in crisis
                              


                              

                                 December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go vowed on Friday to bring aid to disadvantaged communities adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other crisis situations.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘Cagayan logs highest death rate due to Delta’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Cagayan logged the highest number of fatalities per one million people during the Delta variant-driven surge in COVID-19 cases from July to October, the OCTA Research Group said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Trader killed in indiscriminate firing
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A businesswoman died when suspected gang members fired shots in the air in Dasmariñas, Cavite, authorities said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fire hits Quezon City public market
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fire hits Quezon City public market


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
 A fire broke out at a public market in Quezon City yesterday, destroying at least 25 stalls and two vehicles.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House honors &lsquo;graduating&rsquo; party-list lawmakers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House honors ‘graduating’ party-list lawmakers


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The House leadership has honored “graduating” members of the party-list coalition, the second biggest bloc in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No more Metro Manila areas under lockdown &ndash; PNP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No more Metro Manila areas under lockdown – PNP


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are no more areas in Metro Manila that are under granular lockdown due to COVID-19, the Philippine National Police reported...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Follow rules, political rally organizers told
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 December 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Organizers of political rallies should follow certain guidelines to minimize traffic gridlocks, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7 Iloilo hospitals cut ties with PhilHealth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
7 Iloilo hospitals cut ties with PhilHealth


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Seven hospitals in Iloilo City will not renew their accreditation with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. starting Jan....

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with