LIST: Schedule of visits for 'localized' Traslacion 2021

The annual procession of the Black Nazarene is set on its feast day, January 9

MANILA, Philippines — The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, also known as Quiapo Church, has released the schedule of visits of the image to different parts of the country.

As it currently stands, the annual grand procession of Black Nazarene devotees “Traslacion” will be suspended for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

The procession will instead be “done through a motorcade in selected areas of the City of Manila,” the capital’s public information office said earlier.

Here’s the schedule of visits of the image of the black Jesus Christ for the "localized" Traslacion 2021 celebration from December 27, 2021 to January 8, 2022:

Dec. 27 to 29, 2021: Atimonan Catholic Church, Atimonan, Quezon



Dec. 28 to 30, 2021: The Baguio Cathedral of Our Lady of the Atonement (Baguio Cathedral)



Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022: St. Ferdinand Cathedral, Lucena City



Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022: Birhen ng Antipolo – Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage (Antipolo Cathedral)



Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022: Caritas Manila



Jan. 1 to 2, 2022: Chapel of St. Lazarus (San Lazaro Hospital); and the Shrine of Our Lady of Namacpacan, La Union



Jan. 2 to 3, 2022: National Capital Region Police Office; St. John the Evangelist Cathedral, Lingayen, Dagupan; Cathedral Parish of Saint Paul the First Hermit (San Pablo Cathedral); and San Roque Cathedral – Diocese of Kalookan



Jan. 3 to 4, 2022: Manila Public Information Office (Manila City Hall); St. Nicholas Of Tolentine Parish Cathedral / Historic Cabanatuan Cathedral Cabanatuan City; Metropolitan Cathedral of San Sebastian – Archdiocese of Lipa; Novaliches Cathedral



Jan. 4 to 5, 2022: Greenbelt Chapel, Ayala Center; San Sebastian Cathedral Parish Tarlac, Poblacion, Tarlac City; the Roman Catholic Parish Church of Saint John the Baptist City of Calamba, Calamba City; and the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao



Jan. 5 to 6, 2022: Bureau of Fire Protection – main office; Katedral ni San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Pillar (Imus Cathedral); and the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Pasig



Jan. 6 to 7, 2022: DZRV 846 / Radyo Veritas 846; Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando, Pampanga; the Cathedral Parish of St. Andrew, Parañaque; and the Manila Cathedral – Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception



Jan. 7 to 8, 2022: San Carlos Seminary – Archdiocese of Manila, Guadalupe, Makati; Malolos Cathedral – Immaculate Conception Parish Cathedral and Minor Basilica; and Baclaran Church – National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Parañaque



Jan. 8, 2022: The Nazarene Catholic School, Hidalgo St., Quiapo, Manila

Traslacion or the annual procession for the Black Nazarene commemorates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, or Quiapo Church.

The last annual procession from Luneta to Quezon Boulevard in January 2020 drew some 3.3 million attendees.