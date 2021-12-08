
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
LIST: Schedule of visits for 'localized' Traslacion 2021
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 2:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
LIST: Schedule of visits for 'localized' Traslacion 2021
The annual procession of the Black Nazarene is set on its feast day, January 9
The STAR / Edd Gumban
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, also known as Quiapo Church, has released the schedule of visits of the image to different parts of the country.



As it currently stands, the annual grand procession of Black Nazarene devotees “Traslacion” will be suspended for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic.





The procession will instead be “done through a motorcade in selected areas of the City of Manila,” the capital’s public information office said earlier.



Here’s the schedule of visits of the image of the black Jesus Christ for the "localized" Traslacion 2021 celebration from December 27, 2021 to January 8, 2022:



    
	
  • Dec. 27 to 29, 2021: Atimonan Catholic Church, Atimonan, Quezon
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Dec. 28 to 30, 2021: The Baguio Cathedral of Our Lady of the Atonement (Baguio Cathedral)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022: St. Ferdinand Cathedral, Lucena City
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022: Birhen ng Antipolo – Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage (Antipolo Cathedral)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022: Caritas Manila
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Jan. 1 to 2, 2022: Chapel of St. Lazarus (San Lazaro Hospital); and the Shrine of Our Lady of Namacpacan, La Union
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Jan. 2 to 3, 2022: National Capital Region Police Office; St. John the Evangelist Cathedral, Lingayen, Dagupan; Cathedral Parish of Saint Paul the First Hermit (San Pablo Cathedral); and San Roque Cathedral – Diocese of Kalookan
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Jan. 3 to 4, 2022: Manila Public Information Office (Manila City Hall); St. Nicholas Of Tolentine Parish Cathedral / Historic Cabanatuan Cathedral Cabanatuan City; Metropolitan Cathedral of San Sebastian – Archdiocese of Lipa; Novaliches Cathedral
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Jan. 4 to 5, 2022: Greenbelt Chapel, Ayala Center; San Sebastian Cathedral Parish Tarlac, Poblacion, Tarlac City; the Roman Catholic Parish Church of Saint John the Baptist City of Calamba, Calamba City; and the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Jan. 5 to 6, 2022: Bureau of Fire Protection – main office; Katedral ni San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of the Pillar (Imus Cathedral); and the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Pasig
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Jan. 6 to 7, 2022: DZRV 846 / Radyo Veritas 846; Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando, Pampanga; the Cathedral Parish of St. Andrew, Parañaque; and the Manila Cathedral – Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Jan. 7 to 8, 2022: San Carlos Seminary – Archdiocese of Manila, Guadalupe, Makati; Malolos Cathedral – Immaculate Conception Parish Cathedral and Minor Basilica; and Baclaran Church – National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Parañaque
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Jan. 8, 2022: The Nazarene Catholic School, Hidalgo St., Quiapo, Manila
    • 




Traslacion or the annual procession for the Black Nazarene commemorates the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, or Quiapo Church. 



The last annual procession from Luneta to Quezon Boulevard in January 2020 drew some 3.3 million attendees. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CATHOLIC CHURCH
                                                      TRANSLACION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Para&ntilde;aque now Philippines 5th richest city &ndash; DOF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parañaque now Philippines 5th richest city – DOF


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Parañaque is now the fifth richest city in the country, earning P6.3 billion in local revenue generation in 2020, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Army relieves senatorial bets of reservist post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Army relieves senatorial bets of reservist post


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Army has relieved senatorial candidates Herbert Bautista and Robin Padilla and five others holding positions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UPCAT suspended for second year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UPCAT suspended for second year


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines will not administer its college admission test for the second year in a row due to the COVID...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Duterte names new Army, Air Force chiefs
                              


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 December 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday appointed the new chiefs of two military major services.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No face-to-face Christmas parties in Angeles
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ric Sapnu |
                                 December 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Unless the participants are members of the same household, in-person Christmas parties are prohibited in this city.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP to investigate 'weapons training mishap' in Ilocos cop school
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP to investigate 'weapons training mishap' in Ilocos cop school


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“If accidents like this can happen in training even under controlled conditions, it is likely to happen anytime during...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 QC to Marcos motorcade: Ensure safety of participants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
QC to Marcos motorcade: Ensure safety of participants


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Despite the abrupt withdrawal of their request, the local government will continue to provide support although our known...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec: No Pasig transparency survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec: No Pasig transparency survey


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has nothing to do with a “transparency survey” of mayoral candidates in Pasig City...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Makati&rsquo;s fully vaxxed seniors get P37.7 million gift checks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Makati’s fully vaxxed seniors get P37.7 million gift checks


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The city government of Makati has distributed P37,743,000 worth of gift certificates to 37,743 fully vaccinated senior citizens,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chinese held for compatriot’s kidnap
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 December 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A Chinese man was arrested at a condominium in Pasay City on Monday for allegedly akidnapping his fellow Chinese and holding him for ransom.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with