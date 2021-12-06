Basilan mayor killed, another mayor wounded in Zamboanga City shooting

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Darusallam Lajid, mayor of Al-Barka in Basilan, was killed in a gun attack in Zamboanga City on Monday morning that also left Akbar Mayor Alih Sali injured.

The driver of Sali was also reportedly killed in the incident.

In an initial statement Monday, the Zamboanga City Police Office said the two mayors were attacked by four men on motorcycles in a seaside village in Barangay Baliwasan in Zamboanga City. The mayors had just arrived from Basilan on a small boat.

They were immediately rushed to the private Brent Hospital in Zamboanga City where Lajid eventually succumbed to multiple bullet wounds.

Sali, who was also wounded in the attack, is now confined in the hospital.

The victims' relatives in Basilan are convinced the attack is related to local politics but could not say who the target of the shooting was.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman, chairperson of the inter-agency Provincial Peace and Order Council, has asked the provincial police to cooperate with the Zamboanga City police in identifying suspects in the attack.

Salliman has also condemned the shooting.