Quezon City schools ready for pilot face-to-face classes

In this November 15, 2021 photo, students wearing face masks and face shields are seen participating in the limited face-to-face classes in Buenavista Elementary School in Sorsogon City, Bohol.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government yesterday said the two public schools included in the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes in Metro Manila are all set for the physical return of students next week.

“We assure our parents of the safety of their children as well as of the teachers in their return to schools,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in Filipino.

The Department of Education on Thursday announced that the Bagong Silangan and the Payatas B Annex elementary schools are among the 28 schools in Metro Manila that will resume in-person classes on Monday.

Last month, the Quezon City government started issuing safety seals to academic institutions to confirm their compliance with the minimum health and safety protocols and building regulations set by the national and local governments.

“The safety seal will show that the schools were able to follow the guidelines on health and safety protocols so that parents and teachers are assured that the children are safe once face-to-face classes resume in the city,” Belmonte said.

She said the city is willing to support schools that need to be retrofitted to comply with standards and regulations as well as provide hygiene kits and supplies for both students and schools.