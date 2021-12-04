
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
3 suspects in Cagayan De Oro doc’s slay fall
                        

                           
Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Three men tagged in the killing of the medical director of the Maria Reyna Xavier University Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday were arrested in Balingoan, Misamis Oriental yesterday.



The alleged gunman, Jomar Adilao, 30; Marjun Cabug, 39, and Joel Nacua, 37, were apprehended in pursuit operations in Barangay San Alonzo at around 3 a.m., Northern Mindanao police spokesperson Lt. Col. Michelle Olaivar said.



The primary suspect, Rene Turtosa, managed to escape.



Two .45-caliber pistols and a hand grenade were reportedly recovered from the three.



Olaivar did not give details on how police were able to identity the suspects.



The victim, Raul Winston Andutan, 62, was driving his Toyota Fortuner when he was shot in Barangay Nazareth at around 10 a.m.



A physician from the hospital where Andutan was medical director rushed to the scene and tried to save the victim, but he was pronounced dead at 11:07 a.m.



Andutan is said to be a well-known surgeon in Cagayan de Oro.



Probers said the doctor died from gunshots to the stomach, chest and neck.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARREST
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops seize P3.6 million worth of smuggled fuel in Sulu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops seize P3.6 million worth of smuggled fuel in Sulu


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The police foiled Wednesday an attempt to smuggle P3.6 million worth of petroleum products to Sulu from somewhere in the country’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Modified coding smooth sailing, says MMDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Modified coding smooth sailing, says MMDA


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The first day of the reimposition of the modified number coding scheme in Metro Manila went smoothly on Wednesday, according...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Iloilo clash death toll climbs to 16
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 December 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The death toll in the encounter between New People’s Army rebels and government troopers in Miag-ao town on Wednesday has doubled.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cagayan De Oro hospital director slain
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gerry Lee Gorit |
                                 December 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Unidentified motorcycle-riding men gunned down a director of a hospital in this city yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Navotas sets &lsquo;Vax 1, Take 1&rsquo; for minors, parents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Navotas sets ‘Vax 1, Take 1’ for minors, parents


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 30 days ago                              


                                                            
Despite high vaccination rates in Navotas, the city government has reintroduced its previous tack of giving another COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Entire Philippines under Alert Level 2 until December 15
                              


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 December 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The entire country is under Alert Level 2, the second most lenient classification under the five-level COVID-19 alert system, until Dec. 15, Malacañang said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 3 suspects in Cagayan De Oro doc’s slay fall
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 December 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Three men tagged in the killing of the medical director of the Maria Reyna Xavier University Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday were arrested in Balingoan, Misamis Oriental yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Dawlah Islamiya leader, 4 followers slain
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 December 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The new leader of the Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group was killed in an encounter with soldiers in Barangay Dabenayan in this town before dawn on Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Princess of the Stars owner absolved
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 December 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A court in Manila has absolved the owner of the ferry Princess of the Stars that sank off Romblon in 2008, leaving more than 800 people dead.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fire razes textile building in Divisoria
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fire razes textile building in Divisoria


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
At least P5 million worth of property was destroyed after a fire struck a commercial building in Divisoria, Manila before...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with