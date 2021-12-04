3 suspects in Cagayan De Oro doc’s slay fall

MANILA, Philippines — Three men tagged in the killing of the medical director of the Maria Reyna Xavier University Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday were arrested in Balingoan, Misamis Oriental yesterday.

The alleged gunman, Jomar Adilao, 30; Marjun Cabug, 39, and Joel Nacua, 37, were apprehended in pursuit operations in Barangay San Alonzo at around 3 a.m., Northern Mindanao police spokesperson Lt. Col. Michelle Olaivar said.

The primary suspect, Rene Turtosa, managed to escape.

Two .45-caliber pistols and a hand grenade were reportedly recovered from the three.

Olaivar did not give details on how police were able to identity the suspects.

The victim, Raul Winston Andutan, 62, was driving his Toyota Fortuner when he was shot in Barangay Nazareth at around 10 a.m.

A physician from the hospital where Andutan was medical director rushed to the scene and tried to save the victim, but he was pronounced dead at 11:07 a.m.

Andutan is said to be a well-known surgeon in Cagayan de Oro.

Probers said the doctor died from gunshots to the stomach, chest and neck.