Nation
                        
Modified 'number coding' starts December 1 as traffic nears pre-pandemic congestion
                        

                           
November 30, 2021 | 3:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Modified 'number coding' starts December 1 as traffic nears pre-pandemic congestion
File photo shows bicycle commuters using a bicycle lane on EDSA on June 15, 2020.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A limited "number coding" scheme will be implemented in Metro Manila from December 1 as traffic in the capital nears pre-pandemic levels, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said.



Under a new resolution by the policy-setting Metro Manila Council, the Unified Vehicle Reduction Program will be reimplemented in Metro Manila from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.




	
		

			Last digit of plate number
			Day affected by UVVRP
		

		

			1 and 2
			Mondays 
		

		

			3 and 4
			Tuesdays
		

		

			5 and 6
			Wednesdays
		

		

			7 and 8
			Thursdays
		

		

			9 and 0
			Fridays
		

	




Public Utility Vehicles, transport network vehicle services, motorcycles as well as vehicles carrying essential or perishable goods are exempted from the coding scheme.



The MMDA is also imposing a ban on light trucks on Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA). "Based on the UVVRP motor vehicle plate endings," light trucks will be banned from EDSA between Magallanes in Makati and North Avenue in Quezon City from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., the MMDA resolution reads.



Trucks heavier than 4,500 kilograms are still banned on EDSA, except for those hauling garbage, fuel, or essential and perishable goods.



The truck ban elsewhere in the National Capital Region remains suspended.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

