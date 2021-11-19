
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
2 minors perish, thousands displaced by Central Mindanao floods
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 1:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
2 minors perish, thousands displaced by Central Mindanao floods
Worst hit by flashfloods is Barangay Buliok in Pikit, North Cotabato and adjoining areas that are near the Liguasan Delta. 
Philstar.com / John Unson
                        

                        
PIKIT, North Cotabato — Two minors were drowned Thursday in floods that hit dozens of barangays along the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, swelled by recurring downpours since Monday.



Thousands of residents here and in nearby Pagalungan and Montawal towns in Maguindanao, touted as the gateways to the Liguasan Delta, were forced to relocate to higher grounds as floodwaters began inundating their villages Thursday.



A 12-year-old girl, Rohana Tumbaga, was drowned while preventing her sister, Rohaina, from being swept away by the flood that hit their yard in Barangay Inug-ug in Pagalungan, Maguindanao.



Benjamin Alip, municipal disaster risk reduction and management officer of Pagalungan, said Friday hundreds of villagers in barangays along rivers crisscrossing their municipality were displaced by flashfloods.



A Maguindanaon woman, Saguira Molina, lost a one-year-child who fell and got drowned too while they tried to get to the roof of their house as floodwaters inundated their surroundings in Barangay Talitay, an interior area here.



Several other barangays here have also been inundated as the Liguasan Delta started to overflow Wednesday due to heavy downpours in mountain ranges around.



The Liguasan Delta is a catch basin for dozens of large rivers that springs from hinterlands in central Mindanao’s North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Bukidnon provinces.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FLOODS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 ATM cards issued to national ID registrants empty &ndash; Landbank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ATM cards issued to national ID registrants empty – Landbank


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Debit cards being distributed to national ID registrants contain no cash, contrary to what is being circulated on social...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sandigan upholds forfeiture of Ligot’s P53 million bank deposits
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 November 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Sandigabayan has affirmed the forfeiture of a total of P53.852 million in bank deposits and investments of retired military comptroller Jacinto Ligot for being part of his family’s “unlawfully acquired”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL eyes Bohol-Panglao airport as alternate international gateway
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL eyes Bohol-Panglao airport as alternate international gateway


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will utilize the Bohol-Panglao International Airport as an alternate gateway for its international...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mandaluyong councilor joins congressional race
                              


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Taking inspiration from the victory of Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto who ended the 27-year rule of the Eusebios in the 2019 elections, Mandaluyong Councilor Roehl Bacar has filed his certificate of candidacy for representative...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘No more province at high risk for COVID-19’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
No province is now considered at high or critical risk for COVID-19, the OCTA Research Group reported yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 positivity rate in Quezon City drops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 positivity rate in Quezon City drops


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to three percent, the lowest since last year, according to the local...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Members of 3 SC divisions reshuffled
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Members of 3 SC divisions reshuffled


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has reorganized the composition of its three divisions following the appointment of Jose Midas Marquez as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PITX partners with motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PITX partners with motorcycle ride-hailing app Angkas


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, the country’s first multimodal transport hub, is expanding its network...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cops seize firearms, explosives from &lsquo;Reds&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cops seize firearms, explosives from ‘Reds’


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Firearms, explosives and cash were confiscated from alleged communist rebels during simultaneous operations in Quezon City...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Valenzuela park shut down due to overcrowding
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Valenzuela government shut down yesterday a park in the city due to overcrowding and violations of COVID-19 protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with