Nation
                        
DepEd reminds schools on policy of keeping guns out of classrooms
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 5:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DepEd reminds schools on policy of keeping guns out of classrooms
Photo shows a classroom at the Aspang Elementary School in General Santos City that was retrofitted for the limited face-to-face classes which began on November 15, 2021
Release / Department of Education
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Monday reminded regional offices that schools are "zones of peace" after a photo of armed police officers in field uniform in a classroom attracted criticism. 



An ABS-CBN News photo taken in Longos Elementary School in Alaminos City, Pangasinan showed police officers assisting a teacher in distributing handouts to students. 



"We are thankful for the support of our various stakeholders and partners in our efforts to reintroduce face-to-face classes but we must always adhere to existing policies in schools," DepEd said in a statement. 



The police officers turned out to be part of the security detail of a local government official who visited the school, the agency added, citing a field report. 



It did not disclose the name of the official. But DepEd said the incident ran counter to its "National Policy Framework on Learners and Schools as Zones of Peace."



The said department order, signed in 2019, states that "Schools, as a general rule, should be free from the presence of armed combatants" regardless if they belong to state forces or from armed groups. 



"Armed force protection units from government forces, if needed, shall be situated proximate to the school and not inside the school," the document added. 



There was no mention of accountability over the incident.



DepEd said it has been made aware of the incident, and its statement is only a reminder to its field officials and school heads.



Still, the agency vowed it will "work together with our stakeholders to ensure that our guidelines on Schools as Zones of Peace, where our learners feel safe, secured, and nurtured, are observed."



The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has since criticized the incident and called for the deployment of civilian government workers instead to assist the efforts. 



"Government's entire pandemic response has already been militarized and will this also include the reopening of schools?" said Raymond Basilio, ACT secretary general in Filipino.



He added: “It is absurd for DepEd to be citing that COVID-19 testing can be traumatic to students, then allow young children now to be subjected to the trauma of being at arms-length with police forces carrying long arms."



Select public schools in regions began the limited in-person learning on Monday, under DepEd's two-month pilot run. 



It came nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic forced schooling to be held remotely. 



DepEd has said more schools are set to be allowed to participate following approval from President Rodrigo Duterte. 



To date, only 100 public schools have been cleared so far, with still no list of the 20 private schools in the study. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

