
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
7 Abu Sayyaf members surrender in Sulu
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 8:18am

                           

                        

                                                                        
7 Abu Sayyaf members surrender in Sulu
This map shows Talipao, Sulu.
Google Maps
                        

                        
MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Seven members of the feared Abu Sayyaf terror group in Talipao, Sulu surrendered to the police last Tuesday.



Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, announced Thursday in his office at Camp SK Pendatun that the seven Abu Sayyaf members turned in six .30 caliber M1 Garand rifles.



Ugale said the group surrendered through the joint intercession by Capt. Jemu Ramolete of the Talipao municipal police, the Army’s 2nd Special Forces Battalion and municipal officials led by Mayor Nivocadnizar Tulawie.



As mayor, Tulawie is also chairperson of the Talipao multi-sector municipal peace and order council.



The Abu Sayyaf, known for fomenting animosity towards non-Muslims, has a reputation for beheading captives if ransom demands are not met.



It was also tagged in deadly bombings in Sulu and other areas outside of the province in recent years.



“The PRO-BAR is grateful to those who cooperated in securing the surrender of these seven Abu Sayyaf members,” Ugale said.



He declined to reveal their names pending their relocation to safe areas.



The Abu Sayyaf is known for attacking relatives of members who have returned to the fold of law.  



A number of now reforming former Abu Sayyaf members have jointly been reintroduced to mainstream society by PRO-BAR through the Sulu provincial police and the military’s Western Mindanao Command. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ABU SAYYAF
                                                      MAGUINDANAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-general to oversee dolomite beach after crowding causes uproar
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-general to oversee dolomite beach after crowding causes uproar


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The relief of Jacob Meimban, also the executive director of the Manila Bay Coordinating Office, will pave the way for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SC clears 2 ‘frat’ members in student’s death
                              


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 October 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has dismissed the charges filed against two suspected members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity in connection with the death of an 18-year-old college student allegedly due to hazing in Cavite in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu City now ‘very low risk’ for COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 October 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Cebu City is now classified as ”very low risk” for COVID-19, according to the OCTA Research Group.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City cop arrested for alleged robbery-extortion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City cop arrested for alleged robbery-extortion


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
A complainant reported that he was mauled and threatened at gunpoint by the police officer, who forcibly took his mobile...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Pangasinan vaccinates nearly 1 million residents
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 October 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Close to one million residents of this province have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR traffic back to pre-pandemic levels &ndash; MMDA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR traffic back to pre-pandemic levels – MMDA


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vehicular traffic in Metro Manila has returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court of Appeals strikes down ban on male backriders
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court of Appeals strikes down ban on male backriders


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Court of Appeals has struck down as unconstitutional three ordinances approved by the Mandaluyong government prohibiting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abalos inspects bus terminal, cemeteries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abalos inspects bus terminal, cemeteries


                              

                                                                  By Sandy Araneta and Michael Punongbayan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos yesterday led an inspection of the Parañaque Integrated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Quezon City reaches 1.7 million vaccination target
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Quezon City reaches 1.7 million vaccination target


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Quezon City government has reached its target of fully vaccinating 1.7 million residents and workers against COVID-1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cop nabbed for extortion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cop nabbed for extortion


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
A police officer accused of extorting money from street vendors in Quezon City was arrested during an entrapment operation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with