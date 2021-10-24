
































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
PNP: Masbate cop linked to illegal arms trade killed in buy-bust
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 24, 2021 | 12:38pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP: Masbate cop linked to illegal arms trade killed in buy-bust
This satellite image shows Placer town in Masbate
Google Maps
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A police officer allegedly linked to illegal gun-running activity was killed in a shootout with cops during an entrapment operation in Placer, Masbate on Saturday, the Philippine National Police said. 



In a statement sent to reporters Sunday, the PNP said its Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group identified the cop as Police SSgt. Garfilo Pahilino Jr., assigned as an intelligence operative of the Placer Municipal Police Station. 



Police Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo, PNP-IMEG director, said the suspect was allegedly involved in selling loose firearms in Masbate province to criminal elements.



PNP-IMEG operatives were about to arrest Pahilino after he allegedly sold three .38 caliber revolvers and one .45 caliber pistol to a poser buyer when the latter drew a gun and fired on the arresting officers. Pahilino’s died in the ensuing shootout. 



According to the IMEG, Pahilino supposedly also had links to the Bustillos drug group and was suspected to have operated a protection racket for some drug suspects in the province. 



Besides the firearms that Pahilino sold, police also recovered the suspect’s service pistol with two extra magazines and the buy-bust money topped by a marked bill. 



Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said the operation was part of the efforts of the PNP to ensure the credible and orderly holding of elections in May next year.



Eleazar earlier ordered aggressive operations to account for loose firearms and members and leaders of private armed groups as part of the early election security preparations. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

