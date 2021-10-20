6,000 bats seized, 4 poachers nabbed in Bulacan raid

MALOLOS, Philippines — More than 6,000 wrinkle-lipped bats were seized from four poachers at the Biak-na-Bato National Park in Bulacan.

Only around 100 bats were found alive and immediately released into the wild.

Paquito Moreno Jr., Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Central Luzon office executive director, said the bats were confiscated from Rolando Santiago, Reynante Donito Gonzales, Rejie Mangahas and Ronald Santiago, all residents of Barangay Biak-na-Bato in San Miguel town.

Wrinkle-lipped bats, which are believed used as exotic food, are classified as vulnerable species under DENR Administrative Order 2019-09 or the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Fauna and their Categories.

The raid was conducted by joint teams of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Baliwag, San Miguel police and National Anti-illegal Logging Task Force at the Biak-na-Bato National Park.