
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Road project traversing former Abu Sayyaf lair almost done
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 4:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Road project traversing former Abu Sayyaf lair almost done
Only a single militiaman guards a still unfinished stretch --- in the heart of the Sampinit Complex --- of the 38-kilometer Basilan Transcentral Road, a flagship project of local officials and the Bangsamoro regional government.
Philstar.com / John Unson
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Peace is now felt in all four corners of the once dangerous Sampinit Complex in Basilan as a result of a road project straddling through its forests where the Abu Sayyaf once ran a ruthless shadow government.



It was in the Sampinit Complex in the center of Basilan where the Abu Sayyaf terror group held no fewer than 300 captives in a span of 21 years, among them foreigners, many beheaded for non-payment of ransom.



Gerry Salapuddin, administrator of the Southern Philippines Development Authority, lauded Saturday Gov. Jim Salliman, the congressional representative in the province, Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman, and the Bangsamoro government for cooperating in the implementation of the Basilan Transcentral Road Project.



Salapuddin, who hails from Tuburan town in Basilan, hid in the jungles of Sampinit whenever military forces would chase him and his followers in the early ‘70s during which he was chairman of the Basilan Revolutionary Committee of the Moro National Liberation Front.



“I heard our provincial governor has a plan to protect the forests there as eco-tourism sites. I also learned there is a plan to transfer in Sampinit the camp of the 101st Infantry Brigade in Isabela City. That would be a good move,” Salapuddin said.



The 38-kilometer Basilan Transcentral Road, also known by its acronym BTR, shall interconnect Sumisip, the largest town in the province, to Santa Clara in Lamitan City and to the towns of Maluso and Tipo-Tipo, where the Abu Sayyaf once operated with impunity.



Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Saturday it was the overland artery project and the cooperation of local officials and constituents in securing the surrender of more than 300 local Abu Sayyaf members in the past five years that catalyzed the tranquility in the Sampinit Complex.



“Our units are only behind them. The police and the military can’t do pacification missions extensively without the support of local executives. That is a fact, plain and simple,” Ugale said.



There are only four kilometers of the 38-kilometer BTR that workers are to finish in the coming months.



Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, commander of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade in Isabela City in Basilan, said there is peace and calm now in the Sampinit Complex.



The construction of the BTR that commenced more than two years ago was never disrupted by any security issue, according to Gobway.



Members of the business communities in Basilan’s two cities, Isabela and Lamitan, are anticipating an economic boom in villages along the BTR once opened to traffic.



The BTR was originally started by the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Basilan District Engineering Office, the office of Salliman and the now Congressman Hataman, who was ARMM’s regional governor then.



“We ought to thank Regional Public Works Minister Eduard Guerra and the chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Ahod Ebrahim, for sustaining the Basilan Transcentral Road Project,” Salliman, now in his second term as Basilan governor, said Saturday.



The 29-year ARMM was replaced with BARMM in early 2019 as a result of 22 years of peace talks between the national government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose chairman, Ebrahim, is now at the helm of the Bangsamoro government.



“The MILF and the MNLF communities in Basilan, both helping us keep the peace now in our province, shall benefit a lot from the Basilan Transcentral Road project,” Salliman said.  


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ABU SAYYAF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Barangay councilor slain in Pasig
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A barangay councilor was shot dead in Pasig City on Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ultra Lotto prize soars to P187 million
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 October 15, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to reach P187 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 OCTA: Cebu, Cavite low risk for COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Citing improving indicators such as healthcare utilization and new infections, Cebu City and Cavite may now be considered at low risk for COVID-19, according to a member of the OCTA Research Group.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Magat dam hits critical level
                              


                              

                                                                  By Victor Martin |
                                 October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Magat Dam along the border of Isabela and Ifugao has reached critical level amid continuous rains since Monday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 1,238 bets running under Miriam’s PRP
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 October 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The People’s Reform Party  founded by the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago will field 1,238 national and local candidates in next year’s elections.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH won&rsquo;t consult mayors on alert level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH won’t consult mayors on alert level


                              

                                                                  By Shiela Crisostomo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following complaints by some mayors that they were not consulted when the National Capital Region was downgraded to Alert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 eyed as next PNP chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5 eyed as next PNP chief


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
With less than a month before Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar retires, at least five senior...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BOC personnel to wear body cameras
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BOC personnel to wear body cameras


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Officials and employees of the Bureau of Customs are now required to wear body cameras when conducting operations, in compliance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vista Malls, Starmalls open for national ID registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vista Malls, Starmalls open for national ID registration


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Villar Group’s Vista Malls and Starmalls have partnered with the Philippine Statistics Authority for registration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 Chinese charged with kidnapping
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 Chinese charged with kidnapping


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Police on Thursday filed charges against two Chinese men who allegedly kidnapped their two compatriots in Las Pinas City...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with