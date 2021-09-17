‘Pusong Bato’ composer dies, 61

MANILA, Philippines — Renee “Alon” dela Rosa, composer and singer of the hit song “Pusong Bato,” died on Wednesday after reportedly being rejected by over 30 hospitals. He was 61.

Dela Rosa’s widow, Raquel Hernandez, told ABS-CBN News that he died of respiratory complications at the Novaliches District Hospital in Quezon City.

The family is still waiting for the results of his RT-PCR test.

According to Hernandez, they rushed the singer-composer to dozens of hospitals but he was turned away due to overcapacity.

In a series of Facebook posts hours before he died, Dela Rosa’s daughter, Justine, appealed for assistance in finding a hospital with an available room.

“We need your help po… Nasa ambulance pa rin po si papa at kaninang hapon pa po sila paikot-ikot sa iba’t ibang ospital. Wala po nag-a-admit dahil puno po yung rooms,” Justine said.

At the time, the family was also looking for a private nurse who could administer dextrose on Dela Rosa, noting he had not eaten for a day.