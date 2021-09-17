Baguio extends heightened quarantine restrictions

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The implementation of additional quarantine restrictions in this city has been extended until Sept. 26 as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong issued an executive order extending the imposition of heightened restrictions even as the city remains under general community quarantine.

Magalong said 250 average cases per day were recorded, with 92.25 percent or 119 of the 129 barangays affected.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Baguio had logged 262 new cases, bringing the active infections to 2,540. Twelve deaths were recorded.

Magalong has barred non-essential travel and imposed a liquor ban. Dine-in services are allowed at 30 percent capacity.

“The permitted capacity in other industries will be reduced to minimize risk of transmission in places of work and business,” he said.

Pangasinan mayor infected

Meanwhile, Mayor Marvin Martinez of Infanta town and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Martinez said they experienced symptoms of COVID-19, such as muscle pain, cough and cold, and have been in isolation since last week.

Martinez advised the public not to take COVID for granted and to always observe minimum health protocols.