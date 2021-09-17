



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Zamora running for reelection
                        

                           
Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora announced yesterday that he would run for reelection in 2022.



Zamora said his programs are focused on COVID-19 response, peace and order, economic stimulation as well as public health.



“Since we have already initiated COVID-19 policies, I hope we could continue and be given a chance to lead San Juan again,” he told reporters.



Zamora said he is banking on his administration’s accomplishments amid the pandemic, including San Juan’s achievement of herd immunity.



In the 2019 elections, Zamora defeated Janella Ejercito-Estrada, daughter of former senator Jinggoy Estrada.



A member of the Estrada clan has yet to announce a bid to slug it out with Zamora in next year’s general elections.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

