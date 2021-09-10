



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Metro Manila mayors OK unified COVID-19 alert level
                        

                           
Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Metro Manila mayors OK unified COVID-19 alert level
Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said local chief executives had decided to implement a uniform alert level for COVID-19 in the metropolis, noting that the unclear guidelines on granular lockdowns caused confusion.
Released / Marikina PIO
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With the lack of clear guidelines on granular lockdowns, Metro Manila mayors said they should be included by the government’s pandemic task force in deciding shifts in quarantine status in the region.



Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said local chief executives had decided to implement a uniform alert level for COVID-19 in the metropolis, noting that the unclear guidelines on granular lockdowns caused confusion.



“The mayors agreed to approach the problem as a group – as one. We recognize the fact that our population in the region is comingling. Our boundaries are porous so we agreed that we will adopt one alert level for the entire Metro Manila,” Teodoro said in an interview with “The Chiefs” on OneNews/TV5 on Wednesday night.



He said there should be a framework under which mayors can determine from the national government the mechanisms before implementing an intricate policy such as a granular lockdown.



Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte lamented how mayors were provided only with “broad strokes” of the actual guidelines before they were supposed to implement the lockdown.



“Last Tuesday, which was a day before the granular lockdown was supposed to be enforced, that’s when they met with us. But they did not present fine-tuned guidelines to us. It was more of a Q&A,” Belmonte told CNN Philippines yesterday.



On Tuesday, the national government suspended the implementation of granular lockdowns with alert levels in Metro Manila and instead extended the modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 15.



The suspension of the policy, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, was done due to unfinished guidelines.



Under the proposed granular lockdown policy over Metro Manila, only portions of a city or the region would be under hard lockdown depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the area. Streets or barangays with low caseload would be under Level 1 and areas with rising COVID cases would be under Level 4.



Teodoro pointed out that Metro Manila mayors should not be given the burden of solely shouldering the resources needed for mass testing, quarantine and contact tracing measures.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARCELINO TEODORO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 122 sick with COVID-19 from outbreak at Quezon City orphanage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
122 sick with COVID-19 from outbreak at Quezon City orphanage


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Most of the cases or 99 at the Gentle Hands Orphanage in Barangay Bagumbahay are children below 18 years old.


                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 NPAs killed, 2 soldiers hurt in Bukidnon encounter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 NPAs killed, 2 soldiers hurt in Bukidnon encounter


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Four New People’s Army guerillas and two soldiers perished in a clash Wednesday in San Fernando town in nearby Bukidnon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pateros OKs COVID-19 jabs for ages 12-17
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pateros OKs COVID-19 jabs for ages 12-17


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Pateros government opened yesterday the registration of residents aged 12 to 17 for its COVID-19 vaccination program...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 COA flags MWSS over P12 billion Kaliwa Dam project
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 September 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has called out the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for proceeding with the implementation of the P12.2-billion Kaliwa Dam project in Infanta, Quezon without proof of compliance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Zamboanga del Sur to implement 'no RT-PCR test, no entry' policy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zamboanga del Sur to implement 'no RT-PCR test, no entry' policy


                              

                                                                  By Roel PareÃ±o |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The policy will be in place from September 12 until the end of the month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec declares failed bid for vote counting machines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec declares failed bid for vote counting machines


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections  yesterday declared a failure of bidding for the lease of 10,000 additional vote counting machines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PRC cancels medical board exam in NCR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PRC cancels medical board exam in NCR


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Despite the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases and shortage in hospital manpower, the Professional Regulation Commission canceled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Third suspect in ex-journalist&rsquo;s murder hunted
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Third suspect in ex-journalist’s murder hunted


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Police are hunting down another person allegedly involved in the murder of former tabloid editor Gwenn Salamida in Quezon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC seeks higher budget for 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC seeks higher budget for 2022


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court has asked for an increase in its proposed P44.98-billion budget for next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Eleazar vows dismissal of cop tagged in gunrunning
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 September 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar yesterday vowed to dismiss from the service a Manila policeman allegedly involved in gunrunning and selling vehicles with spurious documents.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with