Former editor slain in robbery

MANILA, Philippines — A former tabloid editor was shot dead by a robber who barged into her recently opened salon in Quezon City yesterday.

Gwenn Salamida died at the scene while her companion, Oliver Perona, was brought to an undisclosed hospital.

The shooting took place at Salamida’s salon in Barangay Apolonio Samson at around 3:35 p.m., according to an initial report from the Quezon City Police District.

Probers said the suspect barged inside, declared a heist and shot the victims when Salamida resisted.

The robber boarded a motorcycle driven by his companion and fled toward an unknown direction. It is unclear if the suspects took money and valuables from the salon.