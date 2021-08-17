16 rebels slain in Eastern Samar clash

MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen alleged New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas were killed in an encounter with government security forces in Dolores, Eastern Samar yesterday.

Military troopers recovered 29 high-powered firearms at the scene of the encounter that occurred in Barangay Osmeña, according to Col. Ramon Zagala, spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Zagala said the military offensives in the area continued with the Joint Task Forces Storm conducting joint ground, air and sea operations against the communist guerrillas.

The firefight broke out after residents pointed to the military a camp where the rebels reportedly manufacture explosive devices, he said.

No one among the soldiers was wounded in the firefight.

A pursuit operation was launched for the fleeing rebels.

Zagala gave assurance that the military would release updates once the troops complete the operation.

He said he could not yet reveal some details as the operations that started at around 4 a.m. were ongoing.

Initial reports said 25 rebels were killed in the firefight.