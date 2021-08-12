Community pantries, humanitarian efforts now strictly door-to-door in QC

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government issued Thursday guidelines governing humanitarian activities, including the distribution of relief goods or ayuda prohibiting non-government donations that are not done door-to-door.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement sent to reporters that the guidelines will help guarantee that minimum public health protocols are observed as well as peace and order is maintained while the city is under the enhanced community quarantine.

In the memorandum, activities such as the distribution of financial and medical aid and relief goods or “ayuda”, the social amelioration program, vaccination activities and other highly essential activities are the only allowed community service events.

Handing out donations in kind such as food and household supplies should be done in a strictly door-to-door manner.

“The conduct of humanitarian activities is very much welcome in our city. However, we have to enforce some protocols in light of the ECQ restrictions. No programs and congregations will be allowed as they may become superspreader events,” said Belmonte.

Earlier this week, the Department of the Interior and Local Government also said at a Laging Handa briefing that organizers of community pantries are required to coordinate with local government officials and only do roving operations.

"Dapat po ang pamimigay ng ayuda ng community pantry this time ay house-to-house," Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said at the televised public briefing.

(The distribution of aid of community pantries this time is house-to-house.)

This comes after viral videos on social media showed large crowds forming outside the vaccination sites of local government units, including Quezon City. Belmonte at the time slammed the proliferation of wrong information, saying the resulting crowds "can easily become super-spreader events."

On the day of the distribution, the ayuda, in the form of food or materials, should be placed in front of beneficiaries’ houses, preferably on prepositioned chairs and tables.

Belmonte also said the donor group should be composed of no more than five individuals who must be fully vaccinated or have received full dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

They are also ordered to practice minimum public health protocols such as wearing of face masks and face shields and proper social distancing at all times.

She added that the donor group must be accompanied by no more than five representatives of either the city government, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) or barangay officials.

The entire distribution party should not exceed 10 persons.

“It will be safer for our residents or beneficiaries to stay at home and wait for the ayuda than for them to congregate at another venue. This way, we are sure that their risk from exposure is less if not zero,” said Belmonte.

Groups who are interested to donate or carry out humanitarian activities are instructed to coordinate with the city government through the Office of the City Mayor at telephone number 8988-4242 local 8303 or via email at ocm@quezoncity.gov.ph.

Coordination should be done at least two days prior to the conduct of the activity.

They must also be able to secure and show a copy of the duly issued coordination forms from the City in the event of inspection.

Earlier in June, the QC government also required organizers of humanitarian initiatives to notify the Quezon City government at least five days in advance.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.