ECQ in Tuguegarao City from August 12
This March 2020 file photo shows the Tuguegarao Airport in Tuguegarao City.
                           Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 7:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Cagayan Valley Regional IATF concurred Tuesday with the request of Tuguegarao City's government to place the city under Enhanced Community Quarantine for 10 days.



The city will be under ECQ from August 12 to August 21.



Mayor Jefferson Soriano said all forms of public transportation, from tricycles to commercial flights, will be prohibited.



The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in business establishments is also prohibited while religious services will have to be done remotely. Face-to-face services are only allowed for burial masses.



To keep people indoors, sports activities will not be allowed throughout the ECQ period.



The city will also be have an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

