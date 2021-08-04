



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Tropical Depression 'Gorio' now out of Philippines
This satellite Tropical Depression "Gorio" which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on August 4, the same day it intensified from being a low pressure area
RAMMB

                     

                        

                           
Tropical Depression 'Gorio' now out of Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 7:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression "Gorio" left the Philippines on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after it developed from being a low pressure area. 



It was perhaps the fastest to exit the country's jurisdiction out of the seven storms the Philippines has seen so far this year. 





Weather bureau PAGASA said Gorio became a tropical depression at 8 a.m. Wednesday. By 4 p.m., it was already out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.



The tropical depression was last seen at 800 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon. 



It slightly intensified and now packs 55 kilometers per hour peak winds, and gusts of up to 70 kph. Gorio now moves northeast at a speed of 15 kph.



"On the forecast track, Gorio will move northeastward towards southern Japan," the agency said, "then after 24 hours, it will turn more east northeastward moving further away from PAR."



PAGASA said Gorio is still forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours. But it will now be the southwest monsoon affecting parts of the country.



State weather forecasters said the habagat will bring monsoon rains in the next 24 hours over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales and Bataan. 



"Occasionally gusty conditions associated with the enhanced southwest monsoon will be experienced over the northern and western Luzon," PAGASA added, "especially in the coastal and upland localities of these areas."



The habagat is also seen to bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of northern and western Luzon in the next 24 hours. 



PAGASA said sea travel remains risky for small seacrafts in these waters. Moderate to rough seas, meanwhile, will prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country. 



While Gorio has left, the weather bureau is also monitoring an active tropical storm outside PAR. 



Named "Lupit," it was last seen at 655 km west of extreme northern Luzon. It carries 65 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 80 kph, and moves northeastward at a speed of 10 kph.



Weather specialist Joey Figuracion said there remains a low chance for the storm to enter the country.



On Thursday, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms would prevail in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cavite, as well as Batangas, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.



The rest of the country, the agency added, would see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms still from the habagat. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PAGASA
                                                      TROPICAL DEPRESSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cavite town mayor resigns
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Citing old age and health reasons, Mayor Walter Echevarria Jr. of General Mariano Alvarez town in Cavite resigned from his post yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOH probes death of vaccinated priest
                              


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 July 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Health is looking into the death of a priest who tested positive for COVID-19, an official said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 132 Cebu health workers get COVID-19
                              


                              

                                                                  By Caecent No-ot Magsumbol |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Amid a shortage in health care personnel as COVID-19 cases rise, 132 medical workers in Cebu City have contracted the virus in the past two weeks.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 5 cops tagged in kidnap-slay of woman dismissed
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar ordered yesterday the dismissal of five policemen in Nueva Ecija who allegedly kidnapped for ransom and murdered a woman from Cavite.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kagawad held for vaccine slot for sale scheme
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kagawad held for vaccine slot for sale scheme


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
A barangay councilor or kagawad in Manila and his cohort were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation on Saturday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 24,352 fully vaccinated Makati seniors get P1K
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
24,352 fully vaccinated Makati seniors get P1K


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 24,352 fully vaccinated senior citizens in Makati have each received a P1,000 gift certificate that the city government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Community pantries urged: Work with LGUs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Community pantries urged: Work with LGUs


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Community pantry organizers should coordinate with local government units to ensure the house-to-house distribution of goods...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2,923 volunteer for Manila’s 24/7 jab drive
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
At least 2,923 persons have applied as volunteers for Manila’s 24/7 vaccination drive during the two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) that will start on Friday, Mayor Isko Moreno said yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Davao liquor ban, curfew extended to December 31
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The 24-hour liquor ban and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in this city will be in effect until the end of the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Prepare COVID-19 dead burial grounds, Aklan LGUs told
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jennifer Rendon |
                                 August 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Local government units in Aklan have been asked to prepare burial grounds for those who died of COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with