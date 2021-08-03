



































































 




   







   















Chinese killed in Bulacan sting

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Efren Lazaro, Ric Sapnu (The Philippine Star) - August 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MALOLOS, Philippines — A Chinese man was killed while his companion escaped during a sting that resulted in the recovery of shabu with an estimated street value of P510 million in Balagtas, Bulacan on Sunday.



Wu Zishen, 50, and Cheng Honghi reportedly drew their guns after sensing that they were dealing with undercover police officers in Barangay Borol.



Wu died at the scene while Cheng managed to escape during the firefight.



Probers recovered from the scene 75 pieces of tea bags containing shabu, cell phones, identification cards, a .45-caliber pistol and marked money.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

