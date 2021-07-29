



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DILG to probe into 'karakol' mass gathering in Cavite
Satellite image shows Gen. Trias, Cavite. 
Google Maps

                     

                        

                           
DILG to probe into 'karakol' mass gathering in Cavite

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 2:35pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government is set to investigate the “karakol” procession and mass gathering that happened in Arnaldo Highway, Barangay Santiago, Gen. Trias, Cavite last Sunday for violating IATF regulations as a possible super spreader event.



In a statement sent to reporter Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has directed the DILG Regional Office to send a team to General Trias to investigate the incident and identify those responsible for the filing of formal administrative and criminal charges.





The DILG also urged the local government unit to conduct testing and contact tracing of those who participated in the mass gathering.



“From the video we have seen, all of the minimum health standards and BIDA behaviors were violated by the participants. We will get to the bottom of the incident and determine who are those responsible,” said Malaya.



To recall, a viral video circulating on social media showed hundreds of residents attending an illegal karakol procession without wearing face masks, face shields, with no social distancing.



READ: Metro Manila mayors urge stricter quarantine, open to two-week ECQ



Apology not enough, DILG says



Cavite, which is part of the so-called NCR+ bubble, is set to remain under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until August 15. 



Malaya said that the barangay captain, who reportedly allowed and even participated in the karakol, has reportedly apologized for the incident. 



The local government and police station will also be questioned on why the event was allowed to proceed and what action they have taken since the incident.



However, the Interior Undersecretary said that "no apology will be enough for his illegal act and for risking public health and safety in General Trias." 



Malaya also said that those who participated in the karakol procession should also be held liable for violating the City Ordinance on adherence to minimum health standards.



“The DILG has repeatedly reminded all barangay officials that they are our first line of defense against the Delta variant. All of them should serve as our role model and also model of discipline. The Barangay Chairman’s act at this time when we are fighting the Delta variant is inexcusable,” he said.



READ: NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15



PNP ordered: Strictly implement heightened restrictions



Mass gatherings are not allowed unless it is essential for health services, emergency services, humanitarian activities, and some essential gatherings but up to 10% only of venue capacity, the DILG said.



Malaya also emphasized that entertainment venues like bars, concert halls, theatres, billiards, arcades, internet cafes, amusement parks, cockpits, and indoor court sports, and indoor tourist attractions are also not allowed.



He called on all local authorities including the Philippine National Police, to strictly implement the heightened restrictions to control the spread of the Delta variant.



“Outdoor contact sports like barangay basketball games are also prohibited under GCQ with Heightened Restrictions and we are reminding all LGU officials to implement this strictly in light of reports that barangay basketball games have returned in some places,” he said.



The DILG has said that local government officials may face charges for failing to enforce minimum health standards in their localities. 



READ: Whatever happened to: Quarantine violators in Philippine government



However, quarantine violators holding national government positions have largely gotten away with their breaches unscathed. 



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.57 million coronavirus cases in the Philippines.



The country's total count of Delta variant cases to date stands at 119. — Franco Luna


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT
                                                      DILG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 51 SONA cops catch COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
51 SONA cops catch COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fifty-one of the 82 members of the Talipapa police station in Quezon City who tested positive for COVID-19 were part of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 Delta cases detected in Pampanga
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ric Sapnu |
                                 July 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have been recorded in Pampanga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kagawad held for vaccine slot for sale scheme
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kagawad held for vaccine slot for sale scheme


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A barangay councilor or kagawad in Manila and his cohort were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation on Saturday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar: Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge to open this week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar: Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge to open this week


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The P1.46-billion Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting the city of Mandaluyong to the central business district of Makati...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila readies for possible lockdown due to Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila readies for possible lockdown due to Delta variant


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
As it currently stands, the local governments of both Quezon City and San Juan City have confirmed Delta variant cases in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR stays in GCQ 'with heightened restrictions' until Aug. 15


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The president's pronouncement came as authorities confirmed there was now local transmission of the variant in the Phili...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Agriculture damage due to Fabian hits P533.5 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Agriculture damage due to Fabian hits P533.5 million


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Damage to agriculture due to Typhoon Fabian and the southwest monsoon rose to P533.54 million on Wednesday, according to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA flags DENR over P46.5 million seized forest products
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA flags DENR over P46.5 million seized forest products


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Audit has scolded the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for poor handling of confiscated forest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monsoon rains flood parts of Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monsoon rains flood parts of Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some areas in Metro Manila were flooded yesterday as the habagat or southwest monsoon continued to unleash heavy rains.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cops who shot dead 2 Albay activists relieved
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 July 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two policemen tagged in the killing of two activists caught spray-painting a bridge with anti-government slogans in Guinobatan, Albay on Monday have been relieved from their posts.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with