Navotas gov't vaccinates detained PDLs

MANILA, Philippines — Persons deprived of liberty detained at the Navotas City Jail received their first dose of Sputnik vaccine Monday at the city government of Navotas' vaccination program.

In a statement sent to reporters Monday afternoon, the Navotas City LGU said it was able to inoculate a total of 747 PDLs against the coronavirus.

“PDLs are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to limited spaces in our city jail. Through vaccination, we hope to ensure the health and wellness of our inmates and eliminate the risk of the facility turning into a COVID hotspot,” Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said.

The city said it also allotted 101 doses of the Sputnik jabs to PDLs at Malabon City Jail-Female Dormitory.

Earlier, 500 fish workers at Navotas Fish Port Complex received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine through the city’s night vaccination.

“Our goal is to vaccinate 150,000 Navotas residents and workers, and in order to accommodate them, we are willing to adjust our methods and schedules,” Tiangco said.

As of Friday, the city said that 98,317 residents and workers have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of this, 45,827 are fully vaccinated after having completed two doses.

Tiangco, however, cautioned vaccinated individuals to remain vigilant.

"We need to stay alert and continue to practice safety health protocols, especially the proper wearing of face mask. Let's make it our personal mission to help end this pandemic," he said.

To date, 1.5 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Philippines, 47,561 of whom are still active cases.

Per Our World in Data, the Philippines is second to the last in Southeast Asia in terms of the amount of the country's population who have already received at least one vaccine jab.