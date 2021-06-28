



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
MMDA deploys trash traps to ease flooding in Metro
Photo release shows the collection of garbage that built up near the floating trash net at Estero Tripa de Gallina. 
Release/MMDA PIO 

                     

                        

                           
MMDA deploys trash traps to ease flooding in Metro

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 5:48pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Monday installed floating trash nets to block garbage from entering its pumping stations and prevent further damage from clogging.



In a statement, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos said that two truckloads of garbage are being hauled daily in the area while a total of 32 truckloads of trash are being collected from all the 57 pumping stations across Metro Manila.





The trash traps are intended to serve the cities of Manila and Taguig, he said, after he oversaw the hauling of garbage from the trash traps on one of the tributaries of Estero Tripa de Gallina.



According to the MMDA chief, the existing amount of collected trash might still increase as the rainy season starts.



"As we expect the volume of trash to increase because of the rains and inclement weather, we also plan to gradually install trash traps on all waterways such as canals and esteros to lessen the effect of flooding in Metro Manila," Abalos said. 



Abalos said he will discuss with the Metro Manila mayors the possibility of harmonizing the ordinances penalizing those who keep on throwing trash on waterways.



He also appealed to the public to stop dumping garbage, especially human waste, on waterways.



“We will make a uniform ordinance to mete out sanctions or conduct community service for those who recklessly throw garbage,” he said.



“We call on the public to avoid throwing garbage in prohibited places and we encourage everyone to instead recycle to lessen the waste we are collecting and eventually alleviate the effects of flooding."



A study published in the journal Science Advances in April identified major rivers in the Philippines as being among the largest contributors to plastic wastes that reach the ocean.



Following the advisory from state weather bureau Pagasa announcing the start of the rainy season, the Department of the Interior and Local Government called on local chief executives to implement typhoon preparedness measures moving forward. 



— with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      METRO MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
                                                      MMDA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NLEX investing P2 billion for 2-km Quezon City extension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NLEX investing P2 billion for 2-km Quezon City extension


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. unit NLEX Corp. is investing at least P2 billion to address traffic gridlocks in the congested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fugitive businessman Peter Lim has left Philippines &ndash; DILG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fugitive businessman Peter Lim has left Philippines – DILG


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Cebu-based businessman and alleged drug lord Peter Lim has left the country, according to Interior Secretary Eduardo A&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Military backs restricting civilian use of drones in General Santos City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Military backs restricting civilian use of drones in General Santos City


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The measure shall cover unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), remotely piloted aerial units (RPAU) and remotely piloted aerial systems...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 American fugitive faces deportation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
American fugitive faces deportation


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration will deport an American woman wanted in the United States for defying a court order in connection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 P6.8 million shabu seized in Sulu
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 June 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Shabu with an estimated street value of P6.8 million was seized during an anti-narcotics operation in Maimbung, Sulu on Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan seen to vaccinate entire target population by mid-July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan seen to vaccinate entire target population by mid-July


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We are targeting to reach 100% by the middle of July. We are targeting to vaccinate 100% of the target population with two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Residents near Taal told to take precautions vs volcanic smog
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Residents near Taal told to take precautions vs volcanic smog


                              

                                                                  By Marlon Luistro |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vog is a type of pollution caused by volcanoes and consists of droplets containing volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP finalizing psych test guidelines for cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP finalizing psych test guidelines for cops


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police Health Service is finalizing the guidelines for psychological tests for PNP personnel following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Soiled vehicles banned at Crame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Soiled vehicles banned at Crame


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has implemented new guidelines for the entry of PNP personnel and civilians at Camp Crame...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Binay named to Global Covenant of Mayors Board
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Binay named to Global Covenant of Mayors Board


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Makati Mayor Abby Binay has been appointed to the board of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy an alliance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with