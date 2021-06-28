MMDA deploys trash traps to ease flooding in Metro

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Monday installed floating trash nets to block garbage from entering its pumping stations and prevent further damage from clogging.

In a statement, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos said that two truckloads of garbage are being hauled daily in the area while a total of 32 truckloads of trash are being collected from all the 57 pumping stations across Metro Manila.

The trash traps are intended to serve the cities of Manila and Taguig, he said, after he oversaw the hauling of garbage from the trash traps on one of the tributaries of Estero Tripa de Gallina.

According to the MMDA chief, the existing amount of collected trash might still increase as the rainy season starts.

"As we expect the volume of trash to increase because of the rains and inclement weather, we also plan to gradually install trash traps on all waterways such as canals and esteros to lessen the effect of flooding in Metro Manila," Abalos said.

Abalos said he will discuss with the Metro Manila mayors the possibility of harmonizing the ordinances penalizing those who keep on throwing trash on waterways.

He also appealed to the public to stop dumping garbage, especially human waste, on waterways.

“We will make a uniform ordinance to mete out sanctions or conduct community service for those who recklessly throw garbage,” he said.

“We call on the public to avoid throwing garbage in prohibited places and we encourage everyone to instead recycle to lessen the waste we are collecting and eventually alleviate the effects of flooding."

A study published in the journal Science Advances in April identified major rivers in the Philippines as being among the largest contributors to plastic wastes that reach the ocean.

Following the advisory from state weather bureau Pagasa announcing the start of the rainy season, the Department of the Interior and Local Government called on local chief executives to implement typhoon preparedness measures moving forward.

— with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico