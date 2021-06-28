



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Military backs restricting civilian use of drones in General Santos City
This file photo from 2018 shows a commercial drone.
Philstar.com, file

                     

                        

                           
Military backs restricting civilian use of drones in General Santos City

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 2:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines —  The military supports a plan by the Sangguniang Panglungsod of General Santos City to regulate and require permits for the use of drones in the city.



According to radio reports on Monday, the city council will hold a legislative-executive conference to talk about a proposed ordinance to bar the use of drones in the city without clearance.



The measure shall cover unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), remotely piloted aerial units (RPAU) and remotely piloted aerial systems (RPAS) that can be used for documentation and surveillance.



The proposed ordinance will also cover camera drones for commercial and recreational use but may provide exceptions for police and military UAVs.



Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Monday the proposed measure will complement the anti-terror and anti-crime missions of the military-led Task Force GenSan.



"We will support the drafting of that proposed ordinance," Uy said.



Residents of General Santos City are no strangers to violence, having witnessed in recent years deadly bombings by terror groups from nearby provinces that are operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

 

Members of the city council were reported as also in favor of having an ordinance that would limit, for security reasons, the use of drones in all barangays in General Santos City.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GENERAL SANTOS CITY
                                                      REMOTELY PILOTED AIR SYSTEMS
                                                      UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 NLEX investing P2 billion for 2-km Quezon City extension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NLEX investing P2 billion for 2-km Quezon City extension


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Efren Lazaro |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. unit NLEX Corp. is investing at least P2 billion to address traffic gridlocks in the congested...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fugitive businessman Peter Lim has left Philippines &ndash; DILG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fugitive businessman Peter Lim has left Philippines – DILG


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Cebu-based businessman and alleged drug lord Peter Lim has left the country, according to Interior Secretary Eduardo A&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cebu quarantine hotels still charging ROFs
                              


                              

                                                                  By Caecent No-ot Magsumbol |
                                 June 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Returning Filipinos except overseas Filipino workers in Cebu are still being charged for their stay in quarantine hotels as Malacañang has yet to issue a memorandum regarding the quarantine expenses for ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 LTFRB orders PUVs: No loading, unloading on bike lanes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 June 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has ordered public utility vehicles to stop loading and unloading passengers along bicycle and pedestrian lanes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ‘NPA’ slain in Bohol clash
                              


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 June 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An alleged New People’s Army guerrilla was killed while an Army soldier was wounded in an encounter in Trinidad, Bohol over the weekend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan seen to vaccinate entire target population by mid-July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan seen to vaccinate entire target population by mid-July


                              

                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We are targeting to reach 100% by the middle of July. We are targeting to vaccinate 100% of the target population with two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Residents near Taal told to take precautions vs volcanic smog
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Residents near Taal told to take precautions vs volcanic smog


                              

                                                                  By Marlon Luistro |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vog is a type of pollution caused by volcanoes and consists of droplets containing volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP finalizing psych test guidelines for cops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP finalizing psych test guidelines for cops


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police Health Service is finalizing the guidelines for psychological tests for PNP personnel following...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Soiled vehicles banned at Crame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Soiled vehicles banned at Crame


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police has implemented new guidelines for the entry of PNP personnel and civilians at Camp Crame...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 American fugitive faces deportation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
American fugitive faces deportation


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration will deport an American woman wanted in the United States for defying a court order in connection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with