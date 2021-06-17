



































































 




   







   















Police arrest man suspected of stabbing and cementing his lover
The victims, 50-year-old Ma. Theresa Caballero, and 22-year-old Theffanie Caballero, were stabbed by De Guia and his friend Nelbert Saz inside their home after the suspects entered at two in the morning on June 9. 
                            (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 3:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Cops arrested a kidnapper suspected of stabbing his lover and her daughter and burying the former in cement. 



Police Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, QCPD Director, identified the suspect as 33-year-old Emmanuel De Guia, who was reportedly the lover of the slain victim.



The victims, 50-year-old Ma. Theresa Caballero, and 22-year-old Theffanie Caballero, were stabbed by De Guia and his friend Nelbert Saz inside their home after the suspects entered at two in the morning on June 9. 



They also abducted Kiel Caballero, Theffanie's son, as they made their escape.



"Ma. Theresa was secretly buried under the [stairs in] the basement of the house while Theffannie was left helpless at the basement," Yarra said in a statement. 



Theffannie survived the encounter and was eventually admitted at the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center. 



Her relatives later moved her to the Fatima Hospital in Antipolo City where she told them of the ordeal. 



Arrest



Marikina City police arrested De Guia and rescued Kiel at a lot in Brgy. Parang, Marikina. 



Kiel, a minor, was turned over to the QCPD Women and Children's Protection Center for processing. 



After a search of the family's home, police eventually found the cadaver of Caballero buried in cement. 



The victim's vehicle was also found in the area. The key was recovered from a certain Elmer Mina, who was also arrested.



De Guia has since been charged for robbery with homicide, frustrated murder, kidnapping of a minor, carnapping, and obstruction of justice. Mina was also charged with carnapping and obstruction of justice.



A manhunt is now being undertaken for the arrest of Saz, who is reportedly hiding in San Mateo, Rizal.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

