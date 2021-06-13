Eleazar: Drug war remains on track

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s war on drugs remains on track, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said yesterday.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the police force and other law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to eradicate prohibited narcotics, especially methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

In a statement, he said the intensified drug war shows in the number of high-value targets arrested and the amount of shabu recovered during operations.

Eleazar gave the assurance after the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported that shabu remains a major problem after five years of President Duterte’s crackdown on illegal drugs.

On Thursday, 10 kilos of shabu worth P68 million were seized from three suspected drug pushers who were killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in Cebu City on Thursday.

Eleazar has ordered the Maritime Group and other police units to intensify border security measures to prevent the entry of illegal drugs, which may be dropped from foreign vessels.

“We also continue our coordination with drug enforcement agencies of other countries,” he said in Filipino.