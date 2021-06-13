3 LRT-2 stations closed this month

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) closed three stations to passengers yesterday as it prepares to extend its tracks to Antipolo, Rizal.

In an advisory, the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) said train trips will skip the LRT-2’s Santolan, Katipunan and Anonas stations starting yesterday up to June 22.

The three stations, shut down in October 2019 and reopened in January, operated with a limited power supply after a fire damaged their transformers.

Trains would run from Araneta Center-Cubao to Recto stations under “degraded operations,” the LRTA said.

The Department of Transportation previously declared the two new stations from the LRT-2’s East Extension project, Marikina and Antipolo stations, would open on June 23.

The new stations are expected to cut travel time between Manila and Antipolo from three hours by jeepney or bus to only 40 minutes, it added.