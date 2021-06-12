



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Thousands displaced by flashfloods in South Cotabato
Emergency responders from the South Cotabato provincial government wade through floodwaters in Tantangan town to reach out to affected villagers.
Philstar.com/John Unson

                     

                        

                           
Thousands displaced by flashfloods in South Cotabato

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2021 - 5:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — More than 2,000 villagers got displaced by flashfloods that swept through low-lying barangays in South Cotabato province Friday.



Worst hit by flashfloods Friday night, spawned by heavy rains several hours before, are lowlands in Tantangan town, which is near Koronadal City, the capital of South Cotabato.



South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo said Saturday rescue and calamity responders from the provincial government have been reaching out since late Friday to flood-stricken communities.



Flashfloods also hit a number of farming enclaves in Norala town, where a large river straddling through the municipality swelled and overflowed following heavy downpours.



The South Cotabato provincial government mobilized as early as Friday emergency responders in anticipation of possible flashfloods due to heavy downpours.



A number of barangays in South Cotabato were hit just a week ago by flashfloods spawned by torrential rains.



“The provincial government is doing its best to attend to the needs of the affected residents,” Tamayo said Saturday.



In a statement Friday, the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said it is thankful to Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and to officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways-12 for lending the provincial government equipment needed to remove debris blocking rivers, causing the inundation of riverside farming enclaves.



One of the equipment provided by the DPWH-12, a backhoe, is now removing debris that accumulated at one side of the large Puti Bridge in Norala town, swept downstream by rampaging floodwaters from adjacent hinterlands.



The level of floodwater in the river whose opposite banks are connected to each other by the Puti Bridge have risen so high after heavy rains fell on mountain ranges nearby.



Tamayo, chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said Friday their calamity and disaster response teams are again out, monitoring the large rivers crisscrossing lowlands in the province.



Tamayo said he is grateful to the regional director of DPWH-12, Bashir Ibrahim, and district engineer Khalin Sultan, for extending to the South Cotabato provincial government technical support needed to hasten its flood mitigation efforts.



Rivers straddling through the affected towns swelled and overflowed following heavy rains, causing floods that swept through vast swaths or rice and corn farms.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FLOODING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Climate body airs alarm over plastic pollution
                              


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A recent study that found Philippine rivers as the top contributors of plastic pollution in oceans highlighted the issue of mismanaged plastic wastes in the country, according to the Climate Change Commission.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 ambush victims  accused of swindling
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two persons killed in an ambush in Quezon City on Wednesday were respondents in an estafa or swindling case, according to a report by the Quezon City Police District.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Independence Day  rallies banned in Manila
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Manila Police District  will not allow protesters to stage rallies in the city to mark Independence Day today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bong Go turns over P200 million government aid to Davao hospital
                              


                              

                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go personally witnessed the ceremonial turnover of financial support from the national government to the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 San Juan’s active cases down to 88
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
From over a thousand cases two months ago, the number of active COVID-19 cases in San Juan is down to 88 as of
yesterday, Mayor Francis Zamora said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 30 Davao del Sur barangays gets support from mining firm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
30 Davao del Sur barangays gets support from mining firm


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Thirty barangays in Kiblawan, Davao del Sur each got P25,000 “seed money” for development initiatives from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP reviews &lsquo;vaccine for sale&rsquo; raps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP reviews ‘vaccine for sale’ raps


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a review of the charges against whistle-blower Nina Ellaine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LTFRB: P860 million incentives given to PUV drivers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LTFRB: P860 million incentives given to PUV drivers


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nearly P860 million in incentives and subsidies have been distributed to public utility vehicle drivers nationwide under the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDEA awaits OSG move on Veloso&rsquo;s narco list removal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDEA awaits OSG move on Veloso’s narco list removal


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency will wait for the action of the Office of the Solicitor General on the order of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI files raps vs cops in Calbayog mayor&rsquo;s slay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI files raps vs cops in Calbayog mayor’s slay


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against seven policemen tagged in the killing of Calbayog City Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with