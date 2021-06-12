



































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PNP reviews âvaccine for saleâ raps
 Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar on Thursday night ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Anti-Cybecrime Group (ACG) to review the complaints after he read Cabrera’s statement on her social media account and was made aware of a television interview wherein she aired her side on the alleged sale of vaccine slots.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
PNP reviews ‘vaccine for sale’ raps

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a review of the charges against whistle-blower Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera as he vowed sanctions against the police officers who filed them if it turns out they committed lapses in their investigation of the alleged “vaccine for sale” scheme.



“Kung merong lapses diyan ay dapat itama at siyempre, consequently may mananagot (If there are lapses then they should be corrected and of course, consequently someone should be held liable),” he told dzBB yesterday.



Eleazar on Thursday night ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Anti-Cybecrime Group (ACG) to review the complaints after he read Cabrera’s statement on her social media account and was made aware of a television interview wherein she aired her side on the alleged sale of vaccine slots.



He clarified it is too early to tell if all police officers who handled the case committed an error in their decision to include Cabrera in the charge sheet.



Eleazar assured Cabrera that he will monitor the actions to be taken by the CIDG and the ACG on his directive.



The CIDG filed complaints against Cabrera and two others for estafa, violation of Republic Act 11032 or the Anti-Red Tape Act and RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act before the Mandaluyong prosecutor’s office on Monday.



Cabrera, chief executive officer of Colourette Cosmetics, is considering filing counter-charges against the PNP for implicating her in the alleged scam that she herself exposed.



Lt. Col. Arnold Moleta, who heads the CIDG’s Eastern Metro Manila District Field Unit, said they based the charges on Cabrera’s conversations with the supposed seller, screenshots of which she posted on Twitter.



In a television interview on Thursday, Moleta said that based on the ACG’s technical investigation, “we saw she had a transaction with someone, according to her post on her Twitter account.”



Moleta pointed out that the sale of COVID-19 vaccines is not allowed in the country, and that Cabrera knows who sells the vaccination slots.



Cabrera said she was looking to buy vaccines for her employees when she saw a post on Instagram selling vaccines.



She said she did not continue with the transaction when she learned the seller was not selling jabs but vaccine slots from local

government units, and posted screenshots of her conversations with the seller on Twitter on May 21 to alert the authorities.



“I am completely baffled as to how they got to that conclusion when I posted it myself. Why would I expose myself?” she said in an interview over ANC.



Cabrera commended Eleazar for “being a man of integrity,” noting that he is “ready to correct the mistakes of his men.”



She said police officers who filed the charges against her should have scrutinized all her posts on Twitter first before including her in the complaint sheet.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Masbate vice mayor arrested over 2019 slay of vice mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Masbate vice mayor arrested over 2019 slay of vice mayor


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The incumbent vice mayor of Batuan town in Masbate has been arrested over the 2019 killing of then town Vice Mayor Charlie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Cebu lacks quarantine hotels for OFWs, ROFs&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Cebu lacks quarantine hotels for OFWs, ROFs’


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cebu province lacks hotels to serve as quarantine facilities for overseas Filipino workers and returning overseas Filipinos,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Village chief faces raps for quarantine Violations
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The barangay captain of San Mariano in Sta. Marcela town in Apayao is facing charges for allegedly violating quarantine protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandigan acquits Elenita Binay in P45 million graft case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sandigan acquits Elenita Binay in P45 million graft case


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted Elenita Binay, wife of former vice president Jejomar Binay, of graft and malversation charges...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Whistle-blower eyes suit vs PNP vaccine sale
                              


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 June 11, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The person who exposed the alleged sale of COVID-19 vaccine slots is considering filing counter-charges against the Philippine National Police for implicating her in the scam.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 LTFRB: P860 million incentives given to PUV drivers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LTFRB: P860 million incentives given to PUV drivers


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Nearly P860 million in incentives and subsidies have been distributed to public utility vehicle drivers nationwide under the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDEA awaits OSG move on Veloso&rsquo;s narco list removal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDEA awaits OSG move on Veloso’s narco list removal


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency will wait for the action of the Office of the Solicitor General on the order of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI files raps vs cops in Calbayog mayor&rsquo;s slay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI files raps vs cops in Calbayog mayor’s slay


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against seven policemen tagged in the killing of Calbayog City Mayor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Masbate vice mayor held for pol&rsquo;s murder
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Masbate vice mayor held for pol’s murder


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Vice Mayor Nelson Cambaya of Batuan, Masbate was arrested in Camarines Norte on Thursday in connection with the killing of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SWS: COVID-19 protocol compliance down in VisMin
                              


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 June 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Compliance with minimum health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 dropped in the Visayas and Mindanao, according to a Social Weather Stations  survey conducted from April 28 to May 2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with