Advincula to receive ‘red hat’ on June 18

MANILA, Philippines — After several postponements, Manila Archbishop-elect Cardinal Jose Advincula confirmed yesterday that he is set to receive his “red hat” on June 18.

In an interview over Church-run Radyo Veritas, Advincula said the June 18 schedule is what they have agreed upon, as advised by health experts, before he leaves for Manila for his installation on June 24.

Advincula, who is serving as Archbishop of Capiz until he is formally installed as Manila’s archbishop, is set to receive the red hat at the Immaculate Conception Metropolitan Cathedral in Roxas City.

Advincula was initially scheduled to receive the red hat on May 28, but this was postponed to June 8 after Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown underwent 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the Philippines.

Brown came from New York City, prompting local authorities to have him undergo the mandatory quarantine.

The June 8 schedule was also postponed based on the recommendations of the health experts amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Capiz City.

In another development, Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo invited the Catholic faithful to a nine-day spiritual preparation before Advincula’s installation.

Pabillo said that the nine-day spiritual preparation will start from June 15 to June 23 and will revolve on the three elements of the novena – prayers, catechesis and charity.

“Because there are pandemic-related limitations on the capacity of churches these days, we invite you to join the live broadcast of these celebrations on the cable channels of TV Maria and on our archdiocesan and parish social media pages,” he said.

Pabillo said Advincula will attend several activities a day after his installation on June 24.

He said that Advincula will preside over a mass at the Archdiocese of Manila on June 25 and will attend evening prayer for men and women on June 26.

Advincula will visit the community of Maricaban in Pasay and celebrate a mass with them at the Mary, Comforter of the Afflicted Parish on June 27.