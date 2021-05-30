PNP eyes QR code system for promotions

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is eyeing to expand its quick response (QR) code system for the promotion of police officers.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar made the statement after the National Police Commission (Napolcom) authorized the police force to fill 33,490 promotional vacancies in its organization.

Eleazar earlier introduced the QR code system in their recruitment process to eradicate the “padrino” system where qualified applicants are bypassed in favor of candidates with backers.

“If it should become necessary, we will expand the use of the QR code system in the promotion procedures,” he said.